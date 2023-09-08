This Is The Coolest Limited Edition Ryder Cup Merchandise We Have Seen...
G/FORE has just released some of the coolest Ryder Cup merchandise we have seen...
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This Is The Coolest Limited Edition Ryder Cup Merchandise We Have Seen
Not only are the players, caddies, and fans ramping up anticipation for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone GC this month but lot of brands are also getting into Ryder Cup mode with the release of special edition, Ryder cup inspired gear. One such example is from G/FORE, which has just revealed its Rome 2023 collection with some truly epic kit (my personal favorite is the Mesh Interlock Jersey).
Below we have picked out some of our other favorite picks from the new range, and if you like what you see, act fast because we have been told these are limited edition pieces and are not expected to be around forever.
(Also be sure to check out the team USA Ralph Lauren outfits for the event as well as there are some excellent pieces in there too).
G/FORE Mesh Interlock Jersey | £155
If you want something a little different and love your football, then this is the shirt for you. It features all the hallmarks of the Ryder Cup with the colors, and has
I love hoodies and wear them for golf regularly and I must admit, I want this one really badly. The navy blue color is pretty standard but the logo on the chest elevates it even further.
G.FORE Ryder Cup Scooter Hoodie | £155
The Scooter hoodie is another top pick. Finished in red it has a cool scooter print on the back and the word 'CIAO' printed on the front. A truly perfect hoodie for the Italian fan.
G/FORE Daytona Luxe Pullover | £155
We are big fans of the Daytona Luxe, we tested it last year, and we love this version even more with the very cool Ryder Cup style logo over the chest.
This Tech Pique polo is designed to not only keep you cool, to make you look cool as well with the Italian flourishes on the collar and arms. It also has a cool moped logo on the chest too.
G/FORE Tournament Exclusive Cap | £49
I am not a big cap guy usually but I love this. The patch of the Ryder Cup with the two flags looks awesome and it is a one size fits most design as well. I also really like the CIAO hat design in the tricolore too.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
There's Always Critics - But Els Says Donald Will 'Live And Die' By Ryder Cup Picks
Ernie Els says Luke Donald was always going to get criticism whoever he picked for the Ryder Cup, but insists he'll have a plan for his team
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 7 Scariest Shots in Golf
With Halloween creeping up, we have selected the 7 scariest shots in golf
By Neil Tappin Published