Can't Think What To Get The Golfer In Your Life? Lessons Are A Great Way To Go

Golf lessons are a great gift for golfers of all skill levels. While you could argue that the novice player is in more desperate need of instruction, even the more accomplished golfer often needs some professional help to iron out the annoying little flaws in their game.

Every golfer can benefit from lessons and that makes them an ideal present. Golfers are never entirely satisfied with their game as there is always something that needs working on. Whether it’s curing that slice, adding distance with the driver or working on accuracy with wedges, lessons will help with any aspect of a golfer’s game.

Not only are lessons a great way to solve swing issues or help with specific parts of your game that need work, they also allow you to get fit more efficiently into new clubs which will actually save you money in the long run.

Adult Golf 3-Pack 45 Minute Lessons at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $219.99 Now $189.99 Three golf lessons with a PGA Tour Superstore Certified Instructor. You'll get a full swing analysis and equipment review which will help you straighten out any issues you have in your game. An ideal gift for yourself or for any golfer in your life.

PGA Tour Superstore is offering three 45 minute lessons for $189.99, which is a saving of $30. It begins with an assessment of the golf swing and equipment so that PGA Tour Superstore’s Certified Instructors can create a customized lesson plan. Are you using the right set of irons for your skill level? Do you have the best driver for your swing speed?

The instructors utilize FORESiGHT launch monitor and V1 Sports video analysis technologies to conduct a full analysis of the swing, while synchronized video capture and playback offers immediate visual feedback through side by side stance, posture, and swing comparisons with PGA TOUR players. Every student has cloud-based access to each swing tip, comparison, and lesson recap videos created by the Golf Instructor.

Equipment is also assessed as part of a golf lesson plan. The clubs you play have an impact on your ability to hit consistent shots so it’s important to have the right ones for your game.

So whether you’re a golfer looking to improve, or you just want to find a cool gift for the golfer in your life, lessons are a great way to go.