The Srixon Z-Star has been around since 2009 and is a well-known brand name with golfers.

It replaced the Z-URC and Z-URS golf balls and is now in its seventh generation, with the eighth generation coming in 2022 (we think).

The current version is one of the best golf balls on the market, and was designed with a slightly thicker cover to help with greenside control and a FastLayer Core that is soft in the centre and firmer around the edges to improve ball speed and distance while keeping spin low.

Srixon's premium offering is played out on Tour by the company's staff players along with the Z-Star XV golf ball, which was Hideki Matsuyama's choice in his triumphant 2021 Masters victory.

The Z-Star XV flies longer and higher than the standard Z-Star, which offers a mid-flight with slightly more greenside spin.

Either way, both balls are top performers and will offer very solid qualities across all areas of the game.

In our Srixon Z-Star golf ball review we enjoyed the mid-flight and high short game spin but would recommend low-ball hitters to opt for the XV.

So if you're looking to invest in the Z-Star or Z-Star XV you're in the right place as we have collated all of the current live prices to help you pick out the very best Srixon Z-Star deals...

Z-Star Deals