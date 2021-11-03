Best Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Deals
A model that has featured at the top of our best golf sunglasses guide for a while now, the Portal X from Oakley sets itself apart from other models because of the combination of performance, looks, durability, and versatility.
In our testing we thought they were stylish, sat very comfortably on the head thanks to the tacky material for the nose pads, and the Prizm Golf lenses gave us insight on the subtle breaks of greens because of the enhanced contrast.
The design has been made with a special Unobtanium material on the inside of the earsocks which increases grip when wet.
Therefore when we sweat, the sunglasses remain on the head and stay firmly in position when swinging. Given we all occasionally play on very sunny, hot days, this is an excellent design feature.
Currently, from the information provided to us, the glasses often retail at around £180. However because they came out in 2020 there are some good deals that can be found on them.
- Read our full Oakley Portal X Sunglasses review
Another very popular model from Oakley is the Mercenary, which is a design you may have seen Justin Rose wear at the 2021 Open Championship, as you can see above.
These are incredibly popular at the moment, not just for golfers because these can be used anywhere.
They really look great and come with Prizm Golf and Prizm Dark Golf lenses to help players see changes in grass texture by improving the contrast between various shades of green. So realistically they could help you hole more putts when the sun is out...
