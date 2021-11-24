best golf training aid deals

Golf is one of the most technically challenging sports out there and playing just once a week will not be enough to see you make big improvements.

Therefore one of the best golf accessories you should consider getting if you want to see a drop in your handicap is a training aid for the parts of your game that need work.

More and more brands at the moment are releasing aids that not only allow you to work on your game at the driving range or putting green, but also at home as well. This became especially important during the many Covid-19 related lockdowns we all had to endure over the last couple of years.

Additionally many models are quick and easy to setup, whilst also being convenient to store away so however long you have to practice, or however much room you have, you can get some needed practice in.

Whether the aids are designed to help you hone your swing or to improve your putting, a little bit of work goes a long way and could see you knocking shots off your handicap, so below we look at some top deals on the best golf training aids out there.

Before taking a look at those though, have a think about which part of your game needs the most work and then get a training aid that will allow you to work on that. That is why we have included aids below that cover many different aspects of the game.

