Putting is the most important part of the game and spending some quality time practicing this part of the game is one of the best ways to cut a few strokes off your handicap.

The average 10 handicap golfer averages close to 32 putts per round and the regular 18 handicapper will average closer to 36 putts a round - making the putter the most used club in the bag.

While investing in one of the best putters on the market might help your game, why not spend some time practicing the art of putting?

Not enough of us regularly practice this vital part of the game, yet there are loads of great putting mats and training aids to help us hone our flatstick skills.

A putting mat is a great way to make putting practice part of your everyday routine - even practicing 10 minutes a day should yield some real improvements on course.

When considering which putting mat is best for you, think about how much space you have at home or in an office and where you might store it.

Most putting mats around around 6-8ft long, so you'll need to set a decent bit of space aside.

Also consider whether you want any alignment aids on the mat to help you with your putting stroke.

Lots of the best putting mats have lines and other visual cues, whereas others will offer a plain view to replicate the real thing out on course.

Finally, lots of these putting mats comes with some useful accessories that will refine the practice putting process - we've put a list of some of the best deals for these too down below.

Putting mats can also be one of the best golf giftstoo - what's better than the gift of better golf?

Check out the best golf putting mat deals below.

Putting Mat Deals