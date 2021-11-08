Best Golf Starter Set Deals

A ready-made starter set is perfect for beginners, with the necessities being provided for you to get out onto the course and play some golf.

There's a wide range of starter sets available, with our best golf club sets buyer's guide featuring premium established golf brands to lesser-known entry-level brands.

As more and more people start taking up the game, now is the time to pick up a superb offer on these starter sets, with some great deals set to be snapped up.

For those that are unsure on what a starter set actually is, it is essentially the basics that you will need to take up the game. Usually they will feature a driver, fairway wood or hybrid, irons, putter and a golf bag.

Within this set, the clubs on offer will give you a lot of forgiveness with thick top lines and large faces giving you a bigger sweet spot and more distance on off-centre strikes.

This makes the best golf club sets for beginners perfect for those who are still establishing a swing that provides consistent strikes and flights, plus it will give the user more confidence.

Another big positive about a starter set is that they are considerably cheaper than purchasing clubs individually.

This is great for beginners who are looking for their first taste of the game.

If you are interested in purchasing a starter set, then check out these offers below.

