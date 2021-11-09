Best FootJoy Pro/SL Shoe Deals

It should come as no surprise that we think the FootJoy Pro/SL is one of the best golf shoes money can buy. Generation after generation, the brand finds new ways to raise the bar in terms of looks, stability, and overall performance.

The newest version is a case in point. It features an Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.

There’s also a redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather, which is waterproof and more breathable.

When we tested the shoe at the start of 2020, the extra stability was immediately obvious not just when walking and in difficult stances, but also during the golf swing.

The grip was also right up there with the best spikeless golf shoes, because the extra contact points, even in slippery conditions, allowed us to commit to golf shots with no fear of slipping.

From a looks perspective we think FootJoy got it right because it manages to find the right blend of traditional and modern styling, without being over the top in either.

It is also worth saying there is good color and size choice, as well as BOA and wider models for those with wider feet.

Given the shoe is the complete package, below we have looked around retailers to try and find you the best deals on it.

Read our full FootJoy Pro/SL Shoe review

Alternatively, if you want to go a step further than the normal Pro/SL, FootJoy also produces a Carbon version.

It may look similar to the stylish Pro/SL, but in fact it has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. This is for extra stability and energy return.

Admittedly it is a little more rigid in all directions than the Pro/SL, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing.

Despite that, it still feels supremely comfortable thanks to the extra padding around the ankle.

It is an extremely comfortable and stable spikeless shoe - making it one of the best and atop the tree when it comes to the best FootJoy golf shoes.

Read our full FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe review

