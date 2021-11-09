Best FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Deals
Want a new pair of golf shoes to really stand out? The HyperFlex could be the model for you.
By Sam Tremlett
New in 2021, FootJoy introduced the HyperFlex golf shoe and it caused quite the stir in the Golf Monthly team.
It quickly made our best golf shoes guide because when we tested the BOA version, it performed outstandingly.
The Wrapid fastening system gave a feeling of even pressure across the foot instantly - and it was surprisingly pleasant.
Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.
Underfoot the shoes felt soft, supportive and there was more than enough grip on offer too because of the seven strategically placed cleats.
Finally the looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of.
At first glance, the HyperFlex looks primarily like a summer shoe, with its two-tone mesh upper and unconventional style. However, as well as being lightweight and breathable, they are fully waterproof, offering protection in any and all conditions.
You can also get the HyperFlex in a laced version as you can see below and it comes with a slightly lower price because of the removal of the BOA system.
As far as which one to go for, this is all about personal preference which is why we have included deals for both models below...
- Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex shoe review
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
