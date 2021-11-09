Best FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Deals

New in 2021, FootJoy introduced the HyperFlex golf shoe and it caused quite the stir in the Golf Monthly team.

It quickly made our best golf shoes guide because when we tested the BOA version, it performed outstandingly.

The Wrapid fastening system gave a feeling of even pressure across the foot instantly - and it was surprisingly pleasant.

Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Underfoot the shoes felt soft, supportive and there was more than enough grip on offer too because of the seven strategically placed cleats.

Finally the looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of.

At first glance, the HyperFlex looks primarily like a summer shoe, with its two-tone mesh upper and unconventional style. However, as well as being lightweight and breathable, they are fully waterproof, offering protection in any and all conditions.

You can also get the HyperFlex in a laced version as you can see below and it comes with a slightly lower price because of the removal of the BOA system.

As far as which one to go for, this is all about personal preference which is why we have included deals for both models below...

Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex shoe review

