Best Electric Trolley Deals

You may not think it, but an electric trolley is one of the most effective ways of improving your golf.

Reading that sentence, you may be thinking how? Well, quite simply, using one helps to conserve your energy, a key factor for when you are out on the golf course.

Not only does it save your energy, but it also minimises the risk of injury and strain, with there being no need to push or pull the trolley.

There's also plenty of great features on offer with the best golf carts including GPS yardages and other impressive tech.

Some electric golf trollies can also be controlled by a handset, while others will even follow you around the course!

One last advantage, is that an electric trolley is able to accommodate a larger golf bag, thus providing you with more storage space and comfort.

When choosing an electric trolley there are a number of factors to consider, which is why some of the price differences are vast.

Do you want a 36-hole battery? Do you need it to fold down as small as possible? Or do you want all the bells and whistles including GPS distances and remote control capabilities?

Make sure to read our best electric golf trolleys guide to help you decide which one to go for.

Check out the best prices available on electric trolleys below...