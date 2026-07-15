Bad Birdie Has Teamed Up With Payntr To Release 3 Special Edition Shoes, And They Look Fantastic

The two brands have teamed up to unveil three unique and stylish golf shoes, all of which are worth nabbing.

Sam Tremlett&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Bad Birdie Has Teamed Up With Payntr To Release 3 Special Edition Shoes, And They Look Fantastic
(Image credit: Bad Birdie x Payntr)