Act Fast! We've Found This Secret Deal Where You Can Get A Dozen Titleist Pro V1s For Under £40

Offers on Titleist Pro V1s can be hard to find but, here at Golf Monthly, we have managed to scout out this incredible deal where you can grab a dozen for under £40!

The Titleist Pro V1 on grass
(Image credit: Future)
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's no secret that the best premium golf balls come with a premium price tag. For example, if you are after the likes of the Titleist Pro V1, it's likely to set you back around £50.

What's more, because of their quality, it's rare that you will find it on offer. However, at Golf Monthly we have found this incredible deal and, because it's that good, we think it will sell quickly!

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball | 33% off a sleeve (3-pack) at Scottsdale GolfWas £15 Now £9.99

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball | 33% off a sleeve (3-pack) at Scottsdale Golf
Was £15 Now £9.99

Usually, a box of Pro V1s will set you back £50. But, with this deal, one sleeve is under £10, which means you can pick up a dozen for under £40!

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

View Deal

Currently, at Scottsdale Golf, you can grab a dozen for £43 or, if you want to save even more money, a sleeve of Pro V1s is 33% off and under £10. That means you can claim a dozen at the cheapest price we have ever seen it at for under £40!

Certainly, it's a significant discount on what is regarded as the best golf ball money can buy, as well as being the most used golf ball on the professional circuit. Thanks to a brand-new high-gradient core, which provided even more consistency, it's clear to see why it has this accolade!

In our testing, it delivered excellent tee-to-green performance across the bag and our tester also found that there was an improvement in distance, particularly with the mid irons, with it suiting those with high swing speeds.

Photo of the 2023 titleist pro v1 gofl ball

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, it has a new high-gradient core that is firmer at the periphery and gets progressively softer towards the center. This is how the fast ball speeds and low long game spin is created, whilst the soft feel comes from the durable urethane elastomer cover.

It's difficult to find any weakness in the Pro V1 and, if we did have to list one, it would be that players who are after more spin may want to look at the Pro V1x. However, this is a very small qualm in what is an incredible golf ball.

Now at under £40 for a dozen at Scottsdale Golf, it's set to be snapped up quickly and, because of that, we have also listed a few ways you can grab the Pro V1 with a discount.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball | 14% off at AmazonWas £49.99 Now £42.93

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball | 14% off at Amazon
Was £49.99 Now £42.93

Along with Scottsdale Golf, Amazon also have a dozen Pro V1s at £43 for a dozen!

View Deal
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

