Act Fast! We've Found This Secret Deal Where You Can Get A Dozen Titleist Pro V1s For Under £40

It's no secret that the best premium golf balls come with a premium price tag. For example, if you are after the likes of the Titleist Pro V1, it's likely to set you back around £50.

What's more, because of their quality, it's rare that you will find it on offer. However, at Golf Monthly we have found this incredible deal and, because it's that good, we think it will sell quickly!

Currently, at Scottsdale Golf, you can grab a dozen for £43 or, if you want to save even more money, a sleeve of Pro V1s is 33% off and under £10. That means you can claim a dozen at the cheapest price we have ever seen it at for under £40!

Certainly, it's a significant discount on what is regarded as the best golf ball money can buy, as well as being the most used golf ball on the professional circuit. Thanks to a brand-new high-gradient core, which provided even more consistency, it's clear to see why it has this accolade!

In our testing, it delivered excellent tee-to-green performance across the bag and our tester also found that there was an improvement in distance, particularly with the mid irons, with it suiting those with high swing speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, it has a new high-gradient core that is firmer at the periphery and gets progressively softer towards the center. This is how the fast ball speeds and low long game spin is created, whilst the soft feel comes from the durable urethane elastomer cover.

It's difficult to find any weakness in the Pro V1 and, if we did have to list one, it would be that players who are after more spin may want to look at the Pro V1x. However, this is a very small qualm in what is an incredible golf ball.

Now at under £40 for a dozen at Scottsdale Golf, it's set to be snapped up quickly and, because of that, we have also listed a few ways you can grab the Pro V1 with a discount.