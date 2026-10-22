Looking For More Distance? Amazon Just Discounted Every Single Bridgestone e12 Golf Ball

Bridgestone is renowned for manufacturing some of the best golf balls in the game, offering tailored options for every handicap. While Tiger Woods famously plays and endorses the tour-level Tour B XS TW Edition, the best Bridgestone balls include an extensive lineup that's engineered for every swing speed and budget.

Bridgestone announced the e12 golf balls range back in 2025, featuring what they call an Optimal Flight System, designed to provide custom performance for all levels of golfers. Bridgestone claims that 85% of amateur golfers use the wrong golf ball and claims these new trajectory-based e12 designs give players the ideal launch and trajectory for their specific game.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick about a dozen of the Bridgestone e12 Golf Balls in either the e12 High Launch, e12 Speed or e12 Straight versions for just $29.99, which is 14% off the usual $34.99.

Shop Bridgestone e12 Golf Balls discounted by 14% at Amazon.

In our reviews of the Bridgestone e12 range, we awarded them impressive scores. David Usher handily tested all the models, which made for a consistent opinion on the performance of each ball and the specific design attributes each one features.

The e12 HiLaunch scored a 4-star rating, and David noted that it delivers on its primary aim with ease – getting the ball in the air. He was happy to report that it certainly does that and provided more carry and overall distance too. There is some trade-off around the greens in terms of spin and control, but overall it does the job it has been designed to do, and is a great option for helping golfers increase their launch angle and overall trajectory.

The Bridgestone e12 Speed also bagged itself a 4 star rating. This is aimed at players who launch the ball too high and need a hotter, more boring trajectory, and features the firmest compression of the three models for that more penetrating launch. David noted the impressive distance and increased roll out on the e12 Speed, but added that, for the more skilled player, workability on short approach shots is a little limited.

Finally, the e12 Straight, which scored the highest rating with a 4.5 score, is designed for players who need reduced sidespin for fewer hooks and slices. It does sacrifice distance, but David was keen to highlight that the e12 Straight definitely flies straighter, helping the wayward golfer hit more fairways. It features a soft, low-compression core, sidespin-reducing mantle, and Contact Force dimples, which also help deliver a high ball flight.

Image 1 of 3 HiLaunch is designed for a higher launch and to deliver extra carry and overall distance. (Image credit: Future) Speed is designed to produce a lower and more penetrating flight. (Image credit: Future) The e12 Straight features a dimple pattern aimed at reducing sidespin for fewer hooks and slices. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The e12 HiLaunch and e12 Speed are available in standard white, while the e12 Straight is available in white, matte green, and matte yellow. All are discounted by 14% on Amazon.

If you're after another golf ball brand, then our best premium golf ball page has all the advice you need to get the ball to suit your game.

This deal is Amazon US only, but below you'll find the best prices on Bridgestone Golf Balls in your location and currency.