Wells Fargo Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Players In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship and ranks the top five players he thinks to have the best chance of winning
After a weak but exciting field in Mexico over the weekend, the PGA Tour heads back north to the East Coast as Quail Hollow plays host to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Yet another Tour-designated event, the Wells Fargo features a stacked field full of killers, with the action teeing off Thursday morning. Notably absent, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm won’t be in this week’s field, leaving the other top players with a better chance than usual to bring home the first-place purse.
Let’s take a closer look at this week’s course and the five players I think have the best chance of winning.
Wells Fargo Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Cameron Young
|+2000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Sungjae Im
|+2500
Wells Fargo Championship Course - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC
Widely regarded as one of the most difficult courses these guys see regularly, Quail Hollow comes in well above the Tour average at 7,540 yards (Par 71). A former host of a Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow demands accuracy off the tee in addition to the distance, as the thick rough can tank even the best iron players in the world.
Wells Fargo Championship Power Rankings
Rory McIlroy (+750)
Opting to take a few weeks off, including missing a designated event for which he was fined, Rory McIlroy makes his return following a missed cut at The Masters nearly a month ago. A winner here in 2021, McIlroy will be looking to become the first player in this event’s history to win it twice.
Xander Schauffele (+1400)
Already with a Top 15 (T14) finish here in 2021, Xander Schauffle comes into this year’s edition amongst the hottest players in the world with four straight finishes of T10 or better.
Patrick Cantlay (+1200)
Coming into this week, Patrick Cantlay trails only Rahm on Tour in Birdie Average at 5.06 per round. Well above the Tour average of 3.7, look for Cantlay to get on the board early this week.
Viktor Hovland (+1800)
Finishing T3 at the 2021 edition, Viktor Hovland got better as the week went on and comes into this year’s event red hot with three top 10s in the last four outings.
Jordan Spieth (+2000)
While Jordan Spieth hasn’t played here via Tour event since 2013, he was part of the 2022 President’s Cup team that won here, as he played great throughout the week.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
