Rahm, Scheffler And Matsuyama To Miss Wells Fargo Championship
Both Rahm and Scheffler are set to skip the tournament, whilst Matsuyama is out due to injury
The Wells Fargo Championship sees the eighth elevated event of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season, with the world's top players heading to Quail Hollow to play for a $20 million tournament purse.
With the likes of Rory McIlroy returning following a disappointing Masters performance, the tournament will be without a trio of big names, with World No.1, Jon Rahm, and World No.2, Scottie Scheffler, opting to skip the tournament as the season starts to really ramp up.
Field for next week's Wells Fargo Championship: pic.twitter.com/C4gqXLWoIOApril 28, 2023
You may be wondering why the two Major winners aren't featuring in the event. Well, players on the PGA Tour are allowed to skip one elevated tournament a season, with the pair deciding that the halfway point of 2023 is the perfect time do so.
If players miss more than one elevated event then they will suffer a 25% deduction in their PIP earnings (Player Impact Program), which is a way of rewarding players who, according to the PGA Tour: "Generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour.”
Back in mid-April, McIlroy opted to skip the RBC Heritage, just four months after he skipped the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Because he didn't play in these two elevated events, it meant that he would reportedly lose 25% of his PIP money, which equates to around $3 million.
Along with Rahm and Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama will also not be present at the Wells Fargo Championship, with the Japanese star releasing a statement to the PGA Tour which read: “Following the Masters, I returned to Japan to receive treatment for my neck pain and, unfortunately, it has not improved to the point of being able to compete. I want to thank Wells Fargo and the Charlotte fans for their support and look forward to returning in the future.”
Matsuyama's neck injury has certainly been an ongoing battle. Back in March, the 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the WGC-Match Play, which was the second time in five months that he wasn't able to compete on the Tour, having been unable to play at the Houston Open in November 2022.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
