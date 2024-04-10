The Masters Special Bets: Ignore Scottie Scheffler at 4/1... Take Him At 33/1 Instead!
Scottie Scheffler may be the short-price favorite, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for rubbish odds...
The Masters betting markets usually throws up a short-priced favorite for the event, but the odds for Scottie Scheffler to win this year are far too slim!
Even the most conservative tipsters and punters will be thinking twice about selecting the World No.1 for their Masters betting picks, but what if I told you that you could play Scottie at more than 8-times the price?
Golf Monthly's Barry Plummer has scoured the special bet markets to find the best alternate ways to play Scottie Scheffler... and you can still get some unbelievable value!
The Masters Special Bets 2024: Fancy Scheffler at 33/1?
The best way to boost the odds of a short-priced favorite like Scottie Scheffler is to have a look at the special bets. Often this results in a combination of selections being moulded together to boost the odds, and with the excitement around the American this week there are plenty to choose from.
It is important to note that his wife, Meredith, is expecting their first baby in the coming weeks, so a word of caution when placing any wagers that Scheffler may need to leave The Masters at a moments notice.
In the event that Scottie does complete four rounds, I believe these are the best ways to squeeze some value from the top of the board...
Scottie Scheffler To Win And A Hole-In-One At The Masters 2024
This is a great bet, and one that was a winner at The Players Championship just a few weeks ago. This double is available at SkyBet (as are all the selections listed), and is currently priced at 13/2.
In the last five years there have been five hole-in-ones at Augusta National, with the likes of Stewart Cink, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas all cashing in.
With the famous, and perhaps generous pin positions you get at the 16th, the chances of a hole-in-one over the course of four rounds is not out of the realm of possibility. If you are feeling really lucky, you could also boost this further by going for Scheffler to win and a hole-in-one at the 16th in the event (8/1).
Scottie Scheffler To Lead After First Round And Win The Masters
Another great way to get some value from this selection, and perhaps my favourite, is to back Scottie Scheffler to lead after the first round and win the event (14/1).
Scheffler is playing ridiculously good golf at the moment, leading the field for Strokes Gained: Total and Strokes Gained: Tee To Green in the past 12 months. The American opened with a 68 last year, and a 69 the year before, so has the form and quality to put himself in the mix right out of the blocks.
If you want to push this price a little further, you can also go for Scottie Scheffler to win wire-to-wire (33/1). For this bet to win, Scheffler would need to lead after each of the four rounds and win the event, but you are getting more than 8-times the outright price for him to win The Masters.
I defy anyone to tell me that they cannot see Scheffler running away with this, and with that being the case, this selection is packed with value.
Scottie Scheffler To Win The Masters By 3 Or More Shots
Scottie Scheffler could quite easily terrorise this field at Augusta National this week, and the 9/1 price for him to win by at least 3 shots is banking on him doing just that.
When famously winning the Green Jacket in 2022, Scheffler won the event by three strokes to McIlroy in second, and is arguably playing as well now as he was then.
Three of his last five wins have been by 3 or more shots, with two being by a margin of 5 – which is priced at 16/1 if you fancy that this week.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
