Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Betting Tips 2022

It was a case of ‘After you, Mr Finau’ as poor Scott Piercy went from being five ahead with 11 to play to four behind the highest-rated golfer in the 3M Open when dejectedly trundling off the 18th green.

While watching Piercy implode was not a pretty sight, it was just what those who took our 14/1 pre-tournament advice were praying for and now we’re in funds, we can play up our winnings when the PGA Tour, battered by the LIV onslaught, decamps from Minnesota to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

With the third tournament in the LIV series teeing off on Friday at Bedminster, New Jersey, there’ll be some right fun and games this weekend.

As the only top-ten player teeing it up on Detroit GC’s North course this week, fourth-ranked Patrick Cantlay should romp it but, as we all know from painful experience, this infuriating game rarely goes by the form book. Tony Finau on Sunday - top-ranked finishing first - was the exception.

Don’t rule out a quick Finau follow-up even if his one visit to Motor City resulted in a mediocre 53rd two years ago. Now that he’s got his dodgy putting sorted, he’s becoming the full package - and that third career win was hardly unexpected after his fourth at Colonial and second in Canada.

Cantlay, fourth in the Scottish and eighth in our Open, arrives with all guns blazing although his last-day Travelers meltdown, not easy to forgive or forget, was a real head-scratcher as the FedEx Cup winner is usually consistency itself.

The two hot 25-year-olds, Open runner-up Cam Young and PGA and US Open bridesmaid Will Zalatoris, will both be looking to break through in a field not overblessed with marquee names.

Young is preferred for betting purposes as Zalatoris is coming off two weeks in Scotland where he underperformed, on top of which he finished 77th and last of the qualifiers on first sight 12 months ago of this week’s 7370-yard par 72.

The slim Californian seems to reserve his most compelling form for Majors and an easy test like the RMC, where the birdie count will be off the scale judging from the 25, 23 and 18-under scores returned by the three past champions, Nate Lashley, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Davis, may not play to his chief attributes.

Young, just shy of landing Golf Monthly followers a 125/1 coup at St Andrews, had previously finished a shot out of the PGA playoff between Zalatoris and winner Justin Thomas and taken runner-up honours at Riviera and Wells Fargo.

The big New Yorker will note from DeChambeau’s dazzling victory two years ago that his extra length will be an asset rather than a handicap and he is likely to contend again on course debut. Two of the three past champions (Lashley and Davis) were first-time winners so the omens are good.

Last year’s winner Davis (after a marathon five extra-holes playoff) returns to the scene of his only success. Tougher rivals to beat this time but the morale-boosting triumph at St Andrews by fellow Aussie Cam Smith could lift him to win No. 2.

Davis has plenty of guts as we saw with the eagle-birdie finish he produced under the gun to get into the shootout last year and after a decent 16th on Sunday following top-tens at Heritage, Wells Fargo, Barracuda and Deere Run, this 6ft 4in giant looks prime each-way material.

There aren’t that many courses where short hitter Kevin Kisner can flourish but the Dell Match Play finalist seems to like Detroit, one of the world’s least beautiful cities. He was third there in 2020 and eighth last year. When a warm putter is the main club in the bag, that’s when Kev shines.

Also with good Detroit references is Troy Merritt, finally nailed down by Davis in last year’s playoff and eighth in 2020 but Kisner’s superior recent form (6th at Travelers, 21st St Andrews) gives him an edge. He’s worth an interest at 40/1.

Although he has no course form, Adam Scott wouldn’t be a surprise winner. Seeing his pal Smith hoist the Claret Jug will have got his competitive juices flowing and his form in the last two Opens (14th at Brookline, 15th at St Andrews) gives him a shout now that he has found a way of getting the ball into that pesky hole.

Detroit is all set for a dry, sunny week with Sunday the hottest day at 30C, in other words just like our British weather the last couple of weeks. Even so, Detroit is not on my bucket list!

2pts each-way Cameron Young at 20/1

1pt each-way Patrick Cantlay at 11/1

1pt each-way Tony Finau at 14/1

1pt each-way Cam Davis at 33/1

1pt each-way Kevin Kisner at 40/1

