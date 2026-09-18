Why Your Golf Scores Are Stuck (And 5 Things I Did To Break The Plateau)

Over my few years playing golf, I’ve realised it’s really hard to get better. I’m not talking about improving your putting stroke, or hitting more fairways. Lowering your scores consistently, which ultimately leads to a lower handicap, is difficult to accomplish.

It’s a multi-year commitment and not everyone is willing or able to dedicate the time, or perhaps doesn’t know how to achieve that level of improvement. I’ve heard quite a few women in my golfing league complain that their handicaps have lingered in the same range for years.

I spent a lot of time frustrated that I wasn’t getting better as quickly as I wanted. I could see the potential in my game, but it was mixed with a lot of bad golf. I still struggle with a fully-consistent round.

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The other day I finished the front 9 on my home course with one of my lowest scores. I thought, This is it. I’m going to hold it together for an entire 18 holes and get my best score ever. Rookie move, setting those kinds of expectations mid-round. I parred 10, bogeyed 11, and then fell apart for the next 4 holes.

Despite that lacklustre back 9, I’ve been scoring lower overall. Sure, my golf swing is more technically consistent - my bad shots aren’t as bad as they used to be, and my good shots are better than they used to be. But, my current progress has just as much to do with how I’m thinking and planning my golf days. Here are 5 ways I’ve changed the way I approach my game.

I Stopped Rushing, Especially Around the Green

When I feel rushed, as I often do, all sorts of bad stuff happens. I forgo my pre-shot routine, I swing way too fast, my mind loses focus, and most frustrating of all, I miss short putts. Very short putts. I decided I was sick of sacrificing my game because I needed to play faster to appease the single with his hands on his hips behind my group. As long as I’m keeping on pace, I’m now taking the time I need before each shot.

It’s not always easy. My golf club takes pace of play seriously and is always reminding members to play faster. But, to play better, I need to focus on being thorough, and if that means taking an extra three seconds to set up for a short putt, then I’m going to stay committed to that routine. Even having the mindset that I’m in control of my pace has helped keep me focused tremendously.

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(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

I’m Playing 18 Instead Of 9 As Often As I Can

Some of you may be scratching your heads at this, but for a mom with young kids, it’s hard to make time for 18 hole rounds. I got into a comfortable habit of playing 9 all the time, which was no help to my golf endurance. I struggled to maintain focus when I needed to play 18 during a tournament, and I left feeling disappointed in myself.

Over the past several months, I’ve prioritized playing the full 18, which has made me a much stronger golfer. Aside from building golf endurance (both physically and mentally), it’s given me the confidence that I can recover on the back 9 if my front 9 didn’t go well. I’m playing better during our league’s match play, and I’m confident it’s because I’m more prepared for it.

I Practiced My Punch Shot, And Got Pretty Good At It

Have you seen those videos where two people are at a golf simulator, one holding a tree branch over the other’s face while he swings? Practice like you play. It’s a joke, obviously, but there’s something to that. When my tee shots get a little wild, I typically need to get out of a precarious spot.

I’ve seen single digit golfers not only get out of these situations, but also make a great deal of progress down the fairway. I practiced using different lofted clubs to see how the ball came out, and now I have a good idea where to aim and how high and far each club will go. My punch shot has saved me on numerous occasions. Even though it’s tempting to hit a high shot over a tree to get out of trouble, for me, it’s almost always a safer play to punch my ball back into the fairway.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Course Management Is Key

How satisfying is it to hit the ball as far and hard as you can? The problem is, it generally doesn’t lead to lower scores. That’s where course management, making smart golf choices, helps.

Recently during my women’s team match play, I played at a course that had multiple deep bunkers surrounding every green. Club selection was important because if you landed in the sand, it was hard to get out. Since it was a new course for me, I relied on my GPS and picked a target and distance where I would avoid the bunkers (for the most part), even if it meant landing extra short or long.

Another place course management comes into play for me is on par 5s. I consider what distance I want to leave myself for my 3rd shot, which is why I often choose a shorter club for my second shot so I’m in a comfortable position for my approach. It feels really good to make smart choices during my rounds, and gives me a sense of control over how I’m performing on each hole.

I Ventured Out To Easier Courses

My home course is difficult. I love it, it’s beautiful, but it’s a hard course. There are lots of places to get in trouble, and even when you’re not in trouble, you’re more than likely to land on a slanted part of the fairway. It’s a real test in course management and recovery.

Lately, I’ve played at more forgiving courses with flatter fairways and greens and fewer hazards. Little did I know that mixing up where I play would increase my golf confidence tremendously. It’s not me, it’s my golf course! What a relief.

I’m joking, but not worrying about losing my ball in a hazard is freeing. I was able to fully focus on my golf swing, instead of where the ball would go, which not surprisingly, had great results. I’ve brought that swing feeling back to my own course when I’m also paying attention to where I’m landing my drive.

Golf progress has ups and downs, but I believe it’s important to celebrate the stretches of good golf when they happen. I have a lot, I mean, a lot of work to do to get to where I want to be, but I’m hoping by continuing to follow the five points I’ve listed above, I can keep the good golf vibes going strong.