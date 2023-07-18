Open Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

The fourth and final major of the season is finally upon us, as the 2023 Open Championship is now just hours away. Coming at us live from Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Cameron Smith will return as the defending champ, as he arrives in the United Kingdom a recent champion over at LIV.

While his odds are long, a win here would put him in elite company, becoming just the first golfer since 2007 and 2008 (Padraig Harrington) to win the British Open in consecutive years. With storylines galore, including Rory McIlroy coming in red hot following his win at the Scottish Open last week, let’s take a closer look at the five players I think are best suited to do well in England starting on Thursday.

Open Championship Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +700 Rory McIlroy +800 Jon Rahm +1300 Brooks Koepka +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England

For the 13th time, The Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool, with the last instance in 2014. Due to renovations in the time since, however, the 7,300-yard course will look quite different, and I wouldn’t expect guys who had success nine years ago to draw on that in this edition.

Open Championship Power Rankings

Scottie Scheffler (+700)

Even when playing “bad,” he's still better than 99% of the guys out there. Coming into this week, Scottie Scheffler has a staggering seven consecutive starts finishing T5 or better.

Rory McIlroy (+800)

After a victory last week in Scotland, Rory McIlroy looks primed to pick up his first major since 2014 (which also happened to be right here at Royal Liverpool).

Jon Rahm (+1300)

Flying under the radar here following a missed cut his last time out (Travelers), Jon Rahm is still one of the best players on Tour; make no mistake about that. He also has a major under his belt this year, winning the Masters at -12.

Brooks Koepka (+1800)

Notoriously only in contention come the majors, Brooks Kopeka picked up his fifth this year and this feels like one no one is taking him seriously for. I think that could very well be a mistake.

Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

For me, one of the best players on Tour without a major is Patrick Cantlay. He has finished T15 or better in five straight now. He also has a T8 in last year’s British.