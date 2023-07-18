Open Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Open Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The fourth and final major of the season is finally upon us, as the 2023 Open Championship is now just hours away. Coming at us live from Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Cameron Smith will return as the defending champ, as he arrives in the United Kingdom a recent champion over at LIV.
While his odds are long, a win here would put him in elite company, becoming just the first golfer since 2007 and 2008 (Padraig Harrington) to win the British Open in consecutive years. With storylines galore, including Rory McIlroy coming in red hot following his win at the Scottish Open last week, let’s take a closer look at the five players I think are best suited to do well in England starting on Thursday.
Open Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|Jon Rahm
|+1300
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England
For the 13th time, The Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool, with the last instance in 2014. Due to renovations in the time since, however, the 7,300-yard course will look quite different, and I wouldn’t expect guys who had success nine years ago to draw on that in this edition.
Open Championship Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+700) (Bet $100 to collect $800) Head to DraftKings for the best Scottie Scheffler odds
Even when playing “bad,” he's still better than 99% of the guys out there. Coming into this week, Scottie Scheffler has a staggering seven consecutive starts finishing T5 or better.
Rory McIlroy (+800) (Bet $100 to collect $900) Go to DraftKings for the best Rory McIlroy odds
After a victory last week in Scotland, Rory McIlroy looks primed to pick up his first major since 2014 (which also happened to be right here at Royal Liverpool).
Jon Rahm (+1300) (Bet $100 to collect $1,400) For the best Jon Rahm odds go to DraftKings
Flying under the radar here following a missed cut his last time out (Travelers), Jon Rahm is still one of the best players on Tour; make no mistake about that. He also has a major under his belt this year, winning the Masters at -12.
Brooks Koepka (+1800) (Bet $100 to collect $1,900) Get the best Brooks Koepka odds at DraftKings
Notoriously only in contention come the majors, Brooks Kopeka picked up his fifth this year and this feels like one no one is taking him seriously for. I think that could very well be a mistake.
Patrick Cantlay (+2000) (Bet $100 to collect $2,100) DraftKings has the best Patrick Cantlay odds
For me, one of the best players on Tour without a major is Patrick Cantlay. He has finished T15 or better in five straight now. He also has a T8 in last year’s British.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler With the DraftKings Promo Code
Use this DraftKings promo code and win $150 guaranteed on Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler at the 151st Open Championship!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
