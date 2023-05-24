Michael Block Charles Schwab Challenge Odds: Can Michael Block Win at Colonial?

You wouldn’t believe it unless you witnessed it, as California-based Club Pro Michael Block shocked the world last weekend with a performance for the ages at the PGA Championship. Getting into the tournament on an exemption, Block dazzled for four straight days, finishing T15 in a field of 150+ to earn himself a spot in next year’s competition, and a few more worth mentioning.

Also, with the win, tournaments from the RBC Heritage to this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge have been inviting the new start to play in their tournaments since then.

Can the 46-year-old Michael Block keep the magic going? Let’s take a closer look at his odds for success this week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Before we get into our Michael Block picks for Charles Schwab Challenge, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Charles Schwab selections this week.

Michael Block Charles Schwab Challenge Odds

Top American Finisher - Michael Block (+1900) (Bet $100 to collect $2,000)

Unfortunately for Block, especially when the first event after a Major is usually a dud, there are some killers in this one. Regarding Americans, Scheffler tops the odds board at +330, followed by Spieth, Finau, and Morikawa, all in the +1000 range.

Top 10 Finish - Michael Block (+2800) (Bet $100 to collect $2,900)

Finishing T15 last week at the challenging Oak Hill Country Club, I think many will be tempted at this price to jump in on Block in a weaker field than he saw in Rochester. Typically in the history of Charles Schwab, first-time players have struggled, with Sergio Garcia (2001) being the last time a first-time player won this event.

Top 5 Finish - Michael Block (+5000) (Bet $100 to collect $5,100)

While it might not fit his game as well as Oak Hill last week, Colonial will play to Block’s strength of accuracy over distance. Also, as we saw on his tremendous up and down to save par on 18 last week and secure his 2024 PGA Championship exemption, Block has all the tools in his physical arsenal to compete. It’s his mental stamina that will need to prove bulletproof.

Outright Winner - Michael Block (+50000) (Bet $100 to collect $50,100)

There is a reason Block is amongst the highest odds in the field to win this tournament, despite his showing last week in a major; it is darn hard to win on this Tour, period. A club pro who has long cut his teeth against working professionals, don’t be surprised to see Block come back down to earth this week. At these massive odds, however, it might be worth a sprinkle that he just maybe keeps this magic going.