Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

Following on from the West Coast Swing and Ludvig Aberg's victory at the Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour moves to Vidanta Vallarta and the Mexico Open.

Last year, Jake Knapp claimed the title in just his ninth PGA Tour start and, for 2025, he returns to Mexico alongside some big names and former Major winners.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mexico Open At VidantaWorld was first played in 1944 and, back in 2022, became an official tournament on the PGA Tour calendar.

Previously, it was a PGA Tour Latinoamérica event and played on numerous courses throughout its history. However, in 2022, Vidanta Vallarta became the host venue, where it has remained since.

Scoring-wise, Tony Finau has the tournament record of 24-under-par, with winning scores ranging from the mid-20s all the way to single figures.

Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Course Guide: Vidanta Vallarta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vidanta Vallarta has hosted the tournament since 2022 and has two courses - The Nayar Course and the Vidanta Vallarta Course.

Designed by Greg Norman, the layout runs along the Ameca River, with the course surrounded by the Sierra Madre mountains. In total, it has 55 bunkers and 6 lakes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually a par 73, the course is turned into a par 71 for the tournament and can measure 7,456 yards, which is one of the longer layouts on the PGA Tour. What's more, there are large landing areas off the tee, as well as large undulating greens.

Looking at the scorecard, there are three par 5s of over 585 yards, while there are five par 4s of over 475 yards. Regarding the notable holes, the seventh is a driveable par 4, while the 18th is a par 5 that most will be able to reach in two.

Last year, the par 4 10th played as the toughest hole, averaging +.446 over-par for the week. In terms of winning scores, Knapp finished 19-under, while Finau finished 24-under and Rahm 17-under, so scoring can be low at Vidanta Vallarta.

Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Jake Knapp -19 2023 Tony Finau -24 2022 Jon Rahm -17 2021 Alvaro Ortiz -23 2020 No Event Due To Covid - 2019 Drew Nesbitt -17 2018 Austin Smotherman -18 2017 No Tournament - 2016 Sebastián Vázquez -16 2015 Justin Hueber -23

Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Akshay Bhatia (+1200)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+2000)

Stephan Jaegar (+2000)

Kurt Kitayama (+2000)

Patrick Rodgers (+2200)

Sam Stevens (+2200)

Aaron Rai (+2500)

Beau Hossler (+2800)

Michael Kim (+2800)

Ben Griffin (+3300)

Harry Hall (+3300)

Taylor Moore (+3300)

Alex Smalley (+3300)

Kevin Yu (+3300)

Jake Knapp (+4000)

C.T Pan (+4000)

Greyson Sigg (+4000)

All other players are priced at +4500 or higher

Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Patrick Rodgers (+2200)

The big-hitting Stanford alumnus, who is a former World No.1 amateur, is incredibly still searching for his maiden PGA Tour win more than a decade after turning pro.

This could well be his week after an impressive showing at Torrey Pines in the Genesis Invitational, where he finished T3rd, just three back of Ludvig Aberg, despite an ice cold putter on Sunday. He was T6th here last year, so course form mixed with a great performance last week, should equal another good showing.

Outsider: Matt Wallace (+6600)

Wallace made the cut and finished T44th at the WM Phoenix Open in his last start and I’m backing him for a big year to make the European Ryder Cup team, so have a feeling he can put in a good display this week to really kick his season into gear.

The Englishman, who has 12 professional victories, was T33rd here last year, where he faded after starting 66-65. I’m hoping he can go much better this time around.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Sam Stevens (+2200)

The American hasn't missed a cut in 2025 and I'm confident enough to say that run will continue in Mexico, with Stevens producing some fine performances along the way.

Finishing second at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, Stevens did miss the cut here last year, but has matured his game since then. What's more, looking at his stats, he has a solid all-round game and ranks inside the top 60 for a number of aspects.

Outsider: Vincent Norrman (+8000)

Norrman is a former PGA Tour winner and seems to be re-finding his form after a disappointing 2024 that saw multiple missed cuts.

In 2025, he is yet to miss a cut on the PGA Tour and has two top 35 finishes. What I like about the Swede is his long game statistics. He ranks 17th in Driving Distance and ranks inside the top 40 of Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and Approach The Green, which sets him up nicely for a good week in Mexico.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Rasmus Hojgaard (+2000)

The Dane has been trending in the right direction of late with four top-25s, a T4th and a runner-up finish in his past seven starts. I think his game is suited to a course he is yet to take on in his career, with Vidanta possessing wide fairways and large greens where low scoring is the only way to stand a chance.

Jake Knapp proved last year that being long off the tee and finding as many Greens in regulation as possible leads to success. Hojgaard's significant power will increase his birdie and eagle opportunities, so if he can warm the putter up sufficiently - as he is occasionally capable of doing - then the Mexico Open trophy could well have his name on it come Sunday.

Outsider: Jake Knapp (+4000)

Knapp has not exactly been in red-hot form this year, but if there is anywhere that can help the American rediscover his best then its the place where he won last season.

His driving prowess should help him to a point, and his putting form in 2025 (averaged over 1.5 shots to the field SG: Putting) may well take him a good deal of the way further. In a pretty even field, Knapp could take another step forward in his career with a first top-10 of the season.

How To Watch The Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

US/EST

Thursday 20th February: 16.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

16.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 21st February: 16.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

16.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 22nd February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday 23rd February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK/GMT

Thursday 20th February: 15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 21st February: 15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 22nd February: 14.00pm - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

14.00pm - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 23rd February: 14.00pm - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025