Find Value With These Wyndham Championship DFS Picks and Targets

The final PGA Tour event before the FedExCup playoffs begin is set to get underway at the 2023 Wyndham Championship from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. We’ve witnessed several recent outright winners emerge from lower salary brackets, and with stricter rules that only allow the top 70 players in the FedExCup rankings to qualify for the St. Jude Championship next week, tapping into players on the fringe of advancing could be an effective, cheap strategy to cash DFS contests at Sedgefield.

The field isn’t loaded like a major or playoff event, but we’re still getting some heavy hitters on the 2023 Wyndham Championship slate. Sungjae Im is the most expensive player at $10,800 on DraftKings, likely due to producing a T2 finish here a year ago. Hideki Matsuyama is the next pricey blue-chip prospect, followed by Russell Henley, Sam Burns, and Adam Scott, rounding out the top five.

Sedgefield CC is a ball striker’s course designed by Donald Ross as a par 70 track that stretches just over 7,100 yards in length. Its Bermuda greens are on the smaller side of average surface areas, running up to 12.5 feet via Stimpmeter. Rough is below three inches, while the water hazards won’t be nearly as abundant compared to TPC Twin Cities, where players were spraying water shots at a high rate. Players who excel at converting greens in regulation, driving accuracy, and strokes gained on approach should have a leg up on the rest of the field. Of course, a hot putter can hide a lot of other deficiencies, especially with forecasted rains softening the Bermuda greens.

Let’s jump right into my six favorite players to target when constructing DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel to cash contests during the PGA Tour’s final regular season event at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

DraftKings $50,000 Maximum Salary

J.T. Poston ($9,200)

Despite the tough loss on the 72nd hole at the 3M Open, J.T. Poston returns to Sedgefield, where he earned his first outright win on the PGA Tour in 2019 with a bogey-free round at -22-under-par. The 30-year-old American returns to his native state of North Carolina with three T6 finishes or better across three of his past four events played. While his metrics are underwhelming, Poston is a discount at $9,200 on DraftKings, so insert him into your lineups with confidence this week.

Si Woo Kim ($9,000)

Si Woo Kim is another golfer who won his initial PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship. The South Korea native is the highest-ranked FedExCup player at this event, brandishing excellent ball-striking skills, ranked 15th tee-to-green, 18th approaching the green, and 29th off-the-tee. Despite missing two consecutive cuts, Kim is capable of stringing together T10 finishes at Sedgefield, drawing a T2 finish in 2021. Due to the missed cuts, we’re getting a discount on arguably the best ball striker in the field this week, which means we have to plug him into our DraftKings lineups at this price.

Alex Noren ($7,300)

We haven’t seen Alex Noren compete at Wyndham since 2019, when he managed a forgettable T60 finish. Despite this underwhelming performance, the 42-year-old Swede has been playing consistently good golf lately, yielding finishes of T9, MC, T23, and T13 entering this event. Noren has recorded 14-20 birdies in three of his previous four events, excluding the missed cut at the Scottish Open links course. He’s a major value at $7,300 on DraftKings, especially ranking 12th strokes gained around the green and 25th strokes gained putting.

FanDuel $60,000 Maximum Salary

Russell Henley ($11,600)

One of the most consistent players we’ve seen at Wyndham has to be Russell Henley. The 34-year-old Georgia native has gone T31, T9, T7, and T5 in each of his previous four appearances at Sedgefield CC. Henley hasn’t competed since missing the cut at The Open Championship, but prior to that, he had buried 14-20 birdies in four consecutive events. This led to finishes of T16, T14, T19, and T35. Henley is the definition of an expensive floor play this week, with enough driving accuracy and ball-striking talent to overcome poor putting production.

Beau Hossler ($9,800)

One of the hottest players on the PGA Tour right now has to be Beau Hossler. Fresh off of recording a -9-under-par final round at the 3M Open, Hossler has recorded between 14 and 19 birdies in each of his previous three events. He’s ranked 23rd in strokes gained around the green, 55th in strokes gained putting, and 19th in total driving efficiency. His overall putting average is ranked 15th, and his putts per round are ranked 19th, so we’re inserting a dominant player on the greens at a fraction of the cost compared to other blue chips on FanDuel’s DFS slate this week.

Ben Griffin ($9,000)

Ben Griffin played collegiate golf at UNC, located an hour away from Sedgefield CC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Perhaps this is why the 27-year-old North Carolina native felt comfortable competing in this course in 2022, producing a solo fourth-place finish at -14-under-par. Griffin scorched the field in the last two rounds, going -6-under-par on Saturday and Sunday to overcome a slow start. Currently, Griffin is ranked 68th in the FedExCup, so he’ll need to keep his foot on the gas to ensure qualifying for the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week. Griffin sunk 22 birdies at the 3M Open last week en route to a T20 finish while ranking 13th in strokes gained around the green and second in total hole outs on the PGA Tour. He’s a bit volatile, with two missed cuts in his last five events, but he’s a high-floor play at a good price, assuming he makes the cut at a course he dominated last year.