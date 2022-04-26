Catalunya Championship Golf Betting Tips 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone who shoots a final-round 62 to nick a golf tournament from nowhere when he’s a 25/1 tip has to be flavour of the month, so bravo to that thrill-a-minute Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal who plays the sort of aggressive golf everyone loves to see whether they’ve backed him or not.

Sometimes it comes off, sometimes not. Sunday was a “going” day with birdies pouring in by the shedload from the veteran’s sensational iron play and dead-eye putter for his second victory in six weeks and his first on home soil at Tarragona, just an hour’s drive from his Barcelona home.

Having already won one new tournament on the DP World Tour rota, at Pecanwood in South Africa, here he was knocking off another, the ISPS Handa Championship, and, with a seventh place in Qatar sandwiched between the two, there’s no hotter golfer in this week’s second Spanish challenge in row, the Catalunya Championship in Girona.

If we didn’t, from experience, know how difficult it is to win back to back, Pablo would be again an attractive bet at 25/1. But it is the compatriot he beat in Tarragona, that super-straight driver Adrian Otaegui, who gets the vote to gain revenge as, bogey-free in the final round, he did precious little wrong and made a gallant attempt at the last-hole eagle that would have earned him a playoff.

Otaegui, who surprisingly has won only one fully-fledged 72-hole strokeplay tournament in a main-tour career that began in earnest after he finished co-winner of the 2015 Qualifying School.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

And that’s the extra clue for making him the main selection as the regained tour card came on this week’s demanding layout, the Stadium course at PGA Catalunya, measuring 7353 yards par 72 and scene of three Spanish Opens and Qualifying School home from 2008 to 2016.

Even without that on his CV, Otaegui would still rate good value at 28/1 as before Sunday’s unlucky second he was fourth in Qatar and third at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship before the tour’s three-week break.

As the 29-year-old former amateur star said after Sunday’s near miss: “I came into the week playing well and I did play really well, so I’m happy with my game and enjoying myself at the moment.” Long may it continue … at least for one more week!

As for dangers in an understandably similar field, though with the notable addition of British Master champion Richard Bland, there have to concerns about the other market leaders.

Rasmus Hojgaard’s collapse from a challenging position to almost last of the qualifiers was alarming, twin brother Nikolai barely made the cut and eight-time tour winner Bernd Wiesberger was never a factor.

As the course, designed by Neil Coles and Angel Gallardo in 1999 with the Ryder Cup in mind, favours accuracy over power, players like Otaegui and Bland should be in their element. With trees pressing into fairways, lakes in play on seven holes and fierce bunkering to be navigated, this tight par 72 will be a tougher driving test than Tarragona.

The three Spanish Opens there were won by Brian Davis, Thomas Levet and Miguel Angel Jimenez, none big hitters but all straight, and Bland at 49 will be particularly motivated by the Jimenez victory in 2014 when at 50 years and 133 days he lowered his own record as oldest European Tour winner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No doubt Blandy will have his eye on that record next year but meanwhile this is his warm-up for next week’s defence of his one title at The Belfry, and he will be anxious to put himself in a positive mindset. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t as he was runner-up at the Dubai Desert Classic and made a better fist of the WGC Match Play than many bigger names, reaching the last 16 and giving mighty Dustin Johnson plenty to think about before going out.

There are possibilities about two Frenchmen who played well last week, Antoine Rozner (5th) and Victor Perez (8th). Both know how to win but it is a long time since they did so and the lack of confidence showed towards the end.

With top-tens under their belts, both can improve while it was also good to see forgotten Englishmen Tom Lewis and Eddie Pepperell looking more like their old selves. Pepperell has masses of ability but little self-belief and Sunday’s 15th for a share of 15th place should do put him right for this sterner test.

Straight-shooter Jason Scrivener (back in Europe after partnering Jason Day to a good tenth place in New Orleans), Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, who did us a big favour last week by nabbing the place part of the 66/1 by finishing sixth, Shubhankar Sharma and Thorbjorn Olesen are other eye-catchers but, birdie machine though he can be, Li may not get away with such erratic driving on this track.

Maybe the rain in Spain does fall mainly in the plain but it also fell in bucketloads in Tarragona and there’s more on the way at the weekend in Catalonia after a cloudy opening 36 holes. But if a Spaniard reigns in Spain for a second week (provided it’s the right one), we’ll be singing’ in the rain, won’t we?!

- Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips 2022

Catalunya Championship Golf Betting Tips 2022

All Bet365 prices (5 places)

Golf Betting Offers:

Bet365 Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365 Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

888Sport Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply.

William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New customers using Promo Code P30 only, min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15 (30 days expiry), free bet/payment method/player/country restrictions apply. *By entering the Promo code in the box above you agree to the full terms and conditions of this promotion as displayed below. See full terms below.

Betfair Get Up To £100 in Free Bets New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Betfred Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Casino Spins New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics. Full T&Cs apply.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware