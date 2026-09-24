First Tiger Woods Now Scottie Scheffler - Why Can't Dominant World No.1s Dominate For Team USA?

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler doesn't have the best team golf record for a player as dominant as him, but is it just down to his play or are there other factors?

As Scheffler leads out Team USA at the 2026 Presidents Cup he's spoken of his desire to improve his matchplay record, but why is it fallen short of his own and everyone else's expectations?

Scheffler is constantly being compared to Tiger Woods in just how far ahead of the rest of the PGA Tour his overall game is throughout the season - and just like Woods he's not yet translated it fully into his Team USA points return.

There's no doubt over Scheffler's place at the top of men's pro golf, he's streets ahead in his performance levels and in just four and a half years he's won 25 times, including four Majors, three legs of the career Grand Slam and the Olympic gold medal.

And yet from his three Ryder Cups and two Presidents Cups Scheffler has won just six of 21 matches with an overall record of 6-11-4. It's not that bad of a record, but certainly not one you'd expect from a dominant World No.1.

Should we expect it though? As Tiger Woods had his struggles in team golf - not so much the Presidents Cup where he went 27-15-1 as the USA dominated the event, but in the tougher Ryder Cup contest his return of 13-21-3 is nowhere near what arguably the most dominant force golf has ever seen should be producing.

Woods was a different character to Scheffler of course - he had his well documented problems with Phil Mickelson and may have been tough to play with as he kept his PGA Tour competitors at arm's length, while Scheffler is one of the nicest guys on the Tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So what could it be? Here's a few reasons why Scheffler has not quite hit the heights you'd expect for Team USA - yet!

Trying too hard?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler himself admitted "maybe my record hasn't matched up to what I think that it should be" in the build-up to the Presidents Cup, so it's something he'll be eager to change.

But could he be too eager? Scheffler said trying too hard was "definitely a factor, for sure" as to why his team record isn't where he'd like it to be.

"Definitely for me, I think just trying less would be really important," he said. "It's just one of those things that's a lot easier said than done."

You could never say Scheffler doesn't care - just one look at him in tears after being walloped 9&7 at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome showed you that - but sometimes trying too hard isn't condusive for good golf. Not mistake free golf anyway.

Pro golfers are laser focused on success, but usually it's individual success and anyone who's played on Team USA will tell you it's just very different wearing the Stars and Stripes and playing for your country.

That extra fire in the belly can be good, but it can also cloud judgement, affect decision making and alter a game usually fine tuned to perfection by top players.

And as the dominant players on the team, even for such strong characters as Scheffler and Woods, carrying the hopes of a nation on your shoulders is a unique sense of responsibility that may not always translate into their best golf.

Target on Scottie's back?

All players give their best, whether playing for Team Europe or the International Team who both try and take down the mighty Americans in their respective competitions.

But there's surely an extra few percent that comes out when facing the World No.1? We see it in all sports - every Super Bowl winner gets the very best from every team they face the next season, it's just human nature.

So there's no doubt that every player Scheffler faces will be locked in and giving it their absolutely all to try and take down the best golfer on the planet.

And let's not forget, anyone playing in a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup is the best of the best, they're all phenomenal golfers and although Scheffler is miles better than most over a tournament week or a season - over 18 holes anyone can beat anyone else on these teams.

The volatility of team matchplay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of 18 holes... It's very much a sprint in golfing terms, so anything can happen in this format, which is a great leveller.

It's also different playing the man and not the course for a change, with matchplay moments cropping up throughout the events - all of which would be non-factors during a regular 72-hole strokeplay tournament.

Just look at Ian Poulter for example. A fine player with 13 wins across the PGA and DP World Tours but just a completely different animal in matchplay. Two of his biggest regular wins were matchplay tournaments and in the Ryder Cup he's borderline unstoppable.

If that form translated into individual events he'd have won multiple Majors - but matchplay, and team matchplay in particular, is almost a different sport at times.

You have to rely heavily on a partner in foursomes, have to try and dovetail your game with your partner in four balls before then staring one opponent in the eye and beating them over 18 holes.

And it's the singles where Woods prospered most in team golf, going 11-4-2 on Sundays, when perhaps his aura then played more of a part along with controlling his own destiny.

Even here, though, Scheffler needs to improve as he's got a 2-2-1 singles record, going unbeaten in three Ryder Cups but losing both of his Presidents Cup singles - which again is a surprise.

Finding the right partner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler has a unique game and maybe it's not one that can gel easily with a partner - which could explain why in foursomes he's won just once and lost seven of his eight matches in alternate shot.

He's got three wins in eight four ball matches and actually only lost twice so when he's able to play his own ball he's a lot more successful.

And it's obviously not a personality thing, as Scheffler's well liked, and even when paired with his best friend on the Tour Sam Burns they've not yet managed to win - going 0-3-1 combined.

Scheffler is 3-5-1 in team matches at the Presidents Cup but has managed just the one win from nine matches across both formats in the Ryder Cup - with Bryson DeChambeau the only one of his five partners he managed to win with.

Even with Bryson the duo have just an even 1-1-1 record, and just one solitary win is quite a stark statistic for the best golfer in the world.

You can't really put all the blame on Scheffler, as it's very much a team game especially foursomes but also four balls - so it's up to Brandt Snedeker this week and future team captains to find the perfect foil for Scheffler to bring out his best.

Scottie Scheffler Ryder Cup vs Presidents Cup records

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryder Cup Presidents Cup Events 3 2 Matches 12 9 Points 4.5 3.5 Overall Record 3-6-6 3-5-1 Points % 37.50% 38.9% Singles 2-0-1 0-2-0 Foursomes 0-4-0 1-3-0 Fourballs 1-2-2 2-0-1

Tiger Woods Ryder Cup vs Presidents Cup records

(Image credit: Getty Images)