3M Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s 3M Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.

Tony Finau tees off on the 4th hole during the Open Championship.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Johnny Covers
By Johnny Covers
published

The 2023 Major season has officially come to an end, as the fourth and final major (The Open Championship) was won last week in runaway fashion by American Brian Harman. The PGA Tour now returns home following two straight weeks overseas for the 3M Open as the players gear up for a run of great events to end the summer. 

As you would expect, the field is fairly slim this week in terms of star power, as many of the world’s best won’t tee it up again for another few weeks. Even still, $7.8 million is on the line, and there are still some big names in this event. 

Let’s take a closer look at the five best guys in the field. 

3M Open Odds

Golfer Odds
Tony Finau+1600
Sungjae Im+1600
Cameron Young+1600
Hideki Matsuyama+1800
Sepp Straka+2200
Emiliano Grillo+2500
Ludvig Aberg+2800
Justin Thomas+2800
Cam Davis+3000
Stephan Jaeger+3500

TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, MN

For the fifth straight season, TPC Twin Cities will play host to the 3M Open, as the par 72 comes in at just 7,164 yards. 200+ yards shorter than the average course these guys typically see, winners, have flirted with -20 or better in the past few editions. Even still, new renovations have this course harder, and precision off the tee will be key. 

3M Open Power Rankings

Tony Finau (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Get the best Tony Finau odds at DraftKings

Winning this event last year by three strokes, Tony Finau comes in as the defending champion and could use a win to get back on track this season. 

Cameron Young (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Head to DraftKings for the best Cameron Young odds

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young, comes into the week following a T8 at the British, and he has all the tools in his bag to turn a great result here. 

Sungjae Im (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) DraftKings has the best Sungjae Im odds

At one point last year, Sungjae Im looked poised to take the Tour by storm. He’s since cooled, but a T20 at The Open should help with getting his confidence back. Add in a T2 here from last year, and Im might just use this as a springboard. 

Sepp Straka (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Go to DraftKings for the best Sepp Straka odds

Coming in off a T2 at The Open, Sepp Straka played some of the best golf of his week last week. Has a top 20 here in 2020, as well. 

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) (Bet $100 to collect $1,900) Head to DraftKings for the best Hideki Matsuyama odds

Hideki Matsuyama has a top 10 here (2019) and comes in with finishes of T15 or better in two of the three events played.

