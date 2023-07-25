3M Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 Major season has officially come to an end, as the fourth and final major (The Open Championship) was won last week in runaway fashion by American Brian Harman. The PGA Tour now returns home following two straight weeks overseas for the 3M Open as the players gear up for a run of great events to end the summer.

As you would expect, the field is fairly slim this week in terms of star power, as many of the world’s best won’t tee it up again for another few weeks. Even still, $7.8 million is on the line, and there are still some big names in this event.

Let’s take a closer look at the five best guys in the field.

3M Open Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Tony Finau +1600 Sungjae Im +1600 Cameron Young +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Sepp Straka +2200 Emiliano Grillo +2500 Ludvig Aberg +2800 Justin Thomas +2800 Cam Davis +3000 Stephan Jaeger +3500

TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, MN

For the fifth straight season, TPC Twin Cities will play host to the 3M Open, as the par 72 comes in at just 7,164 yards. 200+ yards shorter than the average course these guys typically see, winners, have flirted with -20 or better in the past few editions. Even still, new renovations have this course harder, and precision off the tee will be key.

3M Open Power Rankings

Tony Finau (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Get the best Tony Finau odds at DraftKings

Winning this event last year by three strokes, Tony Finau comes in as the defending champion and could use a win to get back on track this season.

Cameron Young (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Head to DraftKings for the best Cameron Young odds

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young, comes into the week following a T8 at the British, and he has all the tools in his bag to turn a great result here.

Sungjae Im (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) DraftKings has the best Sungjae Im odds

At one point last year, Sungjae Im looked poised to take the Tour by storm. He’s since cooled, but a T20 at The Open should help with getting his confidence back. Add in a T2 here from last year, and Im might just use this as a springboard.

Sepp Straka (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) Go to DraftKings for the best Sepp Straka odds

Coming in off a T2 at The Open, Sepp Straka played some of the best golf of his week last week. Has a top 20 here in 2020, as well.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)

Hideki Matsuyama has a top 10 here (2019) and comes in with finishes of T15 or better in two of the three events played.

Hideki Matsuyama has a top 10 here (2019) and comes in with finishes of T15 or better in two of the three events played.