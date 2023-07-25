3M Open Odds: How to Bet on Tony Finau, Cameron Young at TPC Twin Cities

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It is time for the 3M Open, which is the penultimate event in the 2022/23 Regular PGA Tour season. Some players, namely, Justin Thomas need to use this event and the Wyndham Championship to either book or solidify their place in the Top 70, and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The 3M Open has only been going for four years, but so far we have seen Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ, and Tony Finau win, which suggests that big hitters prosper in Minnesota. Michael Thompson beat Adam Long in 2020 to give shorter hitters hope here, but ultimately this test seems to reward the best drivers of the golf ball!

Let's look at the best promos and odds for the 2023 3M Open, to see how best to bet on this week's PGA Tour event.

We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you the very best sports betting promotions, to ensure that you are winning bigger, no matter who you bet on in the Twin Cities this week.

Our first order of business is to look at the 3M Open odds, then we can decide the best way to bet on your favorite golfers this week.

3M Open Odds - Who are the Favorites at the 3M Open This Week?

The first point of call when it comes to betting on any PGA Tour event, is to check out the latest odds and you can compare odds from all the best sportsbooks in the United States, at OddsChecker.

Here is a snapshot of the market leaders this week at the 3M Open.

Cameron Young (+1400) - Get the best Cameron Young Odds at Bet365

Tony Finau (+1600) - Get the best Tony Finau Odds at DraftKings

Sungaje Im (+1600) - Get the best Sungjae Im Odds at DraftKings

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) - Get the best Hideki Matsuyama Odds at BetMGM

Emiliano Grillo (+2500) - Get the best Emiliano Grillo Odds at Pointsbet

Justin Thomas (+2500) - Get the best Justin Thomas Odds at DraftKings

Sepp Straka (+2500) - Get the best Sepp Straka Odds at DraftKings

Cameron Young is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, and after another fine effort at the Open Championship, Young will be hoping he can find a putting stroke and win big this week at TPC Twin Cities.

Tony Finau returns as the defending champion as do the two players he beat last by three strokes last year, Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo.

Use the promo codes below to win bigger on your favorite 3M Open picks this week!

Best 3M Open Betting Promos

2023 3M Open Preview

The 3M Open is the first of two remaining opportunities to book a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year.

The number of players in the FedEx St Jude Championship has been reduced from 125 to 70, making it all the harder to make these limited-field events. All eyes will be on Justin Thomas, who is on the outside looking in right now, both in terms of the FedEx Cup and potentially the Ryder Cup.

Thomas will be desperate to force Zach Johnson's hand over the next two weeks and he will also want to extend his season.

Tony Finau is out of sorts right now, and his missed cut at The Open Championship was the latest in a line of disappointing results. He will look to put things right quickly, with another big week at this course.

Finau is the defending champion, but this course looks tailor-made for Cameron Young, and both Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im have already proven they can compete here, both finishing T2 behind Finau last year. This would suggest this trio of impressive Open Championship performers could go well this week.

Sepp Straka who also finished T2 last week at The Open, will be looking for another positive week on the PGA Tour, as he looks to book a spot on the European Ryder Cup team!

Cameron Young Odds

Cameron Young was in contention at the John Deere Classic, where he ultimately finished T6, and he followed that up with a T8 finish at Royal Liverpool.

Young was in the final group on Sunday and was the closest to Brian Harman to start the day, but he couldn't keep up with the impressive winner.

You can boost Young to 30-1 to finally win on the PGA Tour, with the incredible DraftKings promo code.

Tony Finau Odds

Having won three more times since getting his third PGA Tour win here 12 months ago, Tony Finau is now a 6-time winner on Tour, but he has been very lackluster since his most recent win.

Finau won in Mexico back in April, but he has only posted one top-25 finish since, and that came a week after his win.

Finau has missed 3 of 6 cuts since, including his last two, one of which was his Rocket Mortgage Classic title defense.

He will hope for a better showing this week, but the signs suggest it might be a while before Finau is contending for his 7th win.

3M Open Picks and Predictions

Here are my picks for the 3M Open. I will give you one outright bet, a Top 10 bet, and a First Round Leader bet so that you have a chance to win in several markets.

My favorite Outright bet of the week, is Emiliano Grillo. Sure he's coming off his best major finish (T6 at the Open) and will have to deal with the travel, but the Argentine has also finished 2nd and 3rd on this golf course, and won not long ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Clearly, Grillo is one of the form players in the field, and when you consider the fact he has the best form of anyone at this course without a win, it is not a stretch to think Grillo can contend again. Bet on him to impress once more at +2500.

Adam Hadwin has a knack for starting fast on Tour, and in three starts at this course, he has finished 4th, 6th, and 38th, so I am confident he can start fast again and give you a run in the First Round Leader market, at +6600!

For a top 10, look to Lucas Glover, who has finished inside the top 6 in his last three straight events, and also shot a final round 62 here to finish T7 on his 3M Open debut back in 2019. Glover can be bet at +600 in the 3M Open Top 10 market.

Bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on any of these bets, with the DraftKings promo code.