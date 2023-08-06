2023 Wyndham Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For the first time in a couple of weeks we’re in for an entertaining Sunday on the links. The past two tournaments have been runaway victories at the British Open and 3M Open. This week we have a jam-packed leaderboard featuring three players within one stroke of each other at the top.

Lucas Glover (-18) posted an eight-under Saturday round to move into first place and he’s tied with Billy Horschel, who shot a seven-under third round. Interestingly, the oddsmakers see a three-way tie in terms of the betting favorite as Rusell Henley (-17) and the aforementioned duo are all sitting at +200.

Let’s dive into who I’m picking to win the Wyndham Championship and enter the postseason on a high note.

2023 Wyndham Championship Picks

Of the three Americans at the top of the leaderboard, I’m most confident that Billy Horschel will secure the victory at Sedgefield Country Club. Mainly, it’s due to the fact that he has elevated his game recently. The 36-year-old is coming off of a T13 finish at the 3M Open last weekend.

Furthermore, Horschel has played Sedgefield well in the past, placing T27 last year and adding a standalone second place back in 2020. Ultimately, I feel like this is his type of tournament to win. Horschel seems to be a guy who strikes when some of the top golfers are sitting out. I think he collects his eighth career PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

