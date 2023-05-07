2023 Wells Fargo Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
While it looks like a two-man race at the surface, we may see a dark horse break through and win the Wells Fargo Championship. Trent Pruitt breaks for the live odds, previews the final round, and locks in his favorite two bets for Sunday’s action.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It sure looks like it’s coming down to two golfers for Sunday’s finale at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. When the dust settled Saturday evening, it was Wyndham Clark (-16) and Xander Schauffele sitting atop the leaderboard. Thanks to an eight under third round, Clark now holds a two-stroke edge over Schauffele (-14) as the latter posted a seven under Saturday score.
Brendon Todd was the other big mover on Saturday, recording a six under round and moving in sole possession of eighth place at -9. Sandwiched in between Todd and the top two are Adam Scott (-11), Tyrrell Hatton (-11), Sungjae Im (-10), Harris English (-10), and Tommy Fleetwood (-10).
Will any longshots breakthrough Sunday to catch Clark or Schauffele? Let’s dive into my thoughts and how I’m betting Sunday’s final round at Quail Hollow.
Before we get into our Wells Fargo Championship Picks, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship selections this week.
Wells Fargo Championship Picks - Live Picks
Wyndham Clark To Win Outright (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) Head to DraftKings for the best Wyndham Clark odds (opens in new tab)
To answer my final question above, I don’t believe Clark or Schauffele will be caught by anyone that’s beneath them on the leaderboard. This is a two-man race, in my opinion. And as for who takes it, I’m rolling with Wyndham Clark to record his first victory of the year.
The 29-year-old has been playing excellent golf recently, as he has a third-place finish, a fifth-place finish, and a sixth-place finish over his last five tournaments. The other two finishes were a T29 (-8) at the RBC Heritage and a T24 (-10) at the Mexico Open last weekend.
When it boils down to it, I think +100 is a great price to lock in Clark. Let’s ride with the American to get it done on Sunday.
Max Homa Top 10 Finisher (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) DraftKings has the best Max Homa odds (opens in new tab)
Two-time Wells Fargo Champion Max Homa is currently in a T9 position (-8) after posting a three under score on Saturday. Homa won this tournament in 2019 at Quail Hollow and again last year at TPC Potomac. Considering he has success at this course, I expect him to close it out strong on Sunday and stay inside of the top 10.
Homa’s having a fantastic year on the tour as he already has two wins, one at the Fortinet Championship in September and another at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The American also posted a second-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and has another top-five finish as well. Homa is playing great and has the course history, so let’s ride with him at even money.
Wells Fargo Championship – Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Wyndham Clark
|+100
|Xander Schauffele
|+165
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1600
|Adam Scott
|+2500
|Sungjae Im
|+3000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Harris English
|+6500
|Max Homa
|+13000
|Justin Thomas
|+13000
|Brendon Todd
|+20000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
-
-
Get $50 Off Six Lessons At PGA Tour Superstore Right Now
At the moment you can save $50 on six 45-minute lessons at PGA Tour Superstore which could really help you shoot lower scores.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
As Europe Gets Clarity - How Will LIV Golf Issue Impact Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup Plans?
After European trio ruled themselves out, Zach Johnson now has to deal with questions over LIV Golf stars playing in his USA Ryder Cup team
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Wells Fargo Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Players In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship and ranks the top five players that he thinks to have the best chance of winning
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on the Wells Fargo Championship
Claim this DraftKings promo code below and you will unlock a $150 instant win on this week's Wells Fargo Championship!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These Wells Fargo Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 Italian Open Betting Picks and Predictions
Looking to bet on the Italian Open this week? Then check out our DP World Tour betting picks and predictions below, for this week's event.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Betting Picks and Prediction
The PGA Tour is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Mexico Open Final-Round Odds and Live Pick
The two pre-tournament favorites sit atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday. Trent Pruitt breaks down the final-round odds and gives his favorite pick.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
Mexico Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Teams In This Week's Field
The Mexico Open starts this Thursday in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico. Johnny Covers shares his top five rankings for the Mexico Open.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Find Value With These Mexico Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico, for the Mexico Open. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Mexico Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published