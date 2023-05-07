2023 Wells Fargo Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

While it looks like a two-man race at the surface, we may see a dark horse break through and win the Wells Fargo Championship. Trent Pruitt breaks for the live odds, previews the final round, and locks in his favorite two bets for Sunday’s action.

Max Homa plays his shot from the sixth tee during Wells Fargo Championship.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Trent Pruitt
By Trent Pruitt
published

It sure looks like it’s coming down to two golfers for Sunday’s finale at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. When the dust settled Saturday evening, it was Wyndham Clark (-16) and Xander Schauffele sitting atop the leaderboard. Thanks to an eight under third round, Clark now holds a two-stroke edge over Schauffele (-14) as the latter posted a seven under Saturday score. 

Brendon Todd was the other big mover on Saturday, recording a six under round and moving in sole possession of eighth place at -9. Sandwiched in between Todd and the top two are Adam Scott (-11), Tyrrell Hatton (-11), Sungjae Im (-10), Harris English (-10), and Tommy Fleetwood (-10). 

Will any longshots breakthrough Sunday to catch Clark or Schauffele? Let’s dive into my thoughts and how I’m betting Sunday’s final round at Quail Hollow.

Before we get into our Wells Fargo Championship Picks, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship selections this week.

Wells Fargo Championship Picks - Live Picks

Wyndham Clark To Win Outright (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) Head to DraftKings for the best Wyndham Clark odds (opens in new tab)

To answer my final question above, I don’t believe Clark or Schauffele will be caught by anyone that’s beneath them on the leaderboard. This is a two-man race, in my opinion. And as for who takes it, I’m rolling with Wyndham Clark to record his first victory of the year. 

The 29-year-old has been playing excellent golf recently, as he has a third-place finish, a fifth-place finish, and a sixth-place finish over his last five tournaments. The other two finishes were a T29 (-8) at the RBC Heritage and a T24 (-10) at the Mexico Open last weekend.

When it boils down to it, I think +100 is a great price to lock in Clark. Let’s ride with the American to get it done on Sunday.

Max Homa Top 10 Finisher (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) DraftKings has the best Max Homa odds (opens in new tab)

Two-time Wells Fargo Champion Max Homa is currently in a T9 position (-8) after posting a three under score on Saturday. Homa won this tournament in 2019 at Quail Hollow and again last year at TPC Potomac. Considering he has success at this course, I expect him to close it out strong on Sunday and stay inside of the top 10. 

Homa’s having a fantastic year on the tour as he already has two wins, one at the Fortinet Championship in September and another at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The American also posted a second-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and has another top-five finish as well. Homa is playing great and has the course history, so let’s ride with him at even money.

Wells Fargo Championship – Live Odds Entering Sunday

Swipe to scroll horizontally
GolferOdds
Wyndham Clark+100
Xander Schauffele+165
Tyrrell Hatton+1600
Adam Scott+2500
Sungjae Im+3000
Tommy Fleetwood+4000
Harris English+6500
Max Homa+13000
Justin Thomas+13000
Brendon Todd+20000
Trent Pruitt
Trent Pruitt

Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He  played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸