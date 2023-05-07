2023 Wells Fargo Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

It sure looks like it’s coming down to two golfers for Sunday’s finale at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. When the dust settled Saturday evening, it was Wyndham Clark (-16) and Xander Schauffele sitting atop the leaderboard. Thanks to an eight under third round, Clark now holds a two-stroke edge over Schauffele (-14) as the latter posted a seven under Saturday score.

Brendon Todd was the other big mover on Saturday, recording a six under round and moving in sole possession of eighth place at -9. Sandwiched in between Todd and the top two are Adam Scott (-11), Tyrrell Hatton (-11), Sungjae Im (-10), Harris English (-10), and Tommy Fleetwood (-10).

Will any longshots breakthrough Sunday to catch Clark or Schauffele? Let’s dive into my thoughts and how I’m betting Sunday’s final round at Quail Hollow.

Wells Fargo Championship Picks - Live Picks

Wyndham Clark To Win Outright (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) Head to DraftKings for the best Wyndham Clark odds (opens in new tab)

To answer my final question above, I don’t believe Clark or Schauffele will be caught by anyone that’s beneath them on the leaderboard. This is a two-man race, in my opinion. And as for who takes it, I’m rolling with Wyndham Clark to record his first victory of the year.

The 29-year-old has been playing excellent golf recently, as he has a third-place finish, a fifth-place finish, and a sixth-place finish over his last five tournaments. The other two finishes were a T29 (-8) at the RBC Heritage and a T24 (-10) at the Mexico Open last weekend.

When it boils down to it, I think +100 is a great price to lock in Clark. Let’s ride with the American to get it done on Sunday.

Max Homa Top 10 Finisher (+100) (Bet $100 to collect $200) DraftKings has the best Max Homa odds (opens in new tab)

Two-time Wells Fargo Champion Max Homa is currently in a T9 position (-8) after posting a three under score on Saturday. Homa won this tournament in 2019 at Quail Hollow and again last year at TPC Potomac. Considering he has success at this course, I expect him to close it out strong on Sunday and stay inside of the top 10.

Homa’s having a fantastic year on the tour as he already has two wins, one at the Fortinet Championship in September and another at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The American also posted a second-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and has another top-five finish as well. Homa is playing great and has the course history, so let’s ride with him at even money.

Wells Fargo Championship – Live Odds Entering Sunday