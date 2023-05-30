2023 Porsche European Open Betting Picks and Predictions

After weeks of not playing in Europe, the DP World Tour has put together a run that has seen fields head to Italy, Belgium, Holland, and now Germany.

This week Green Eagle in Winsen, Germany plays host to the 2023 Porsche European Open, an event that has long been a part of the DP World Tour schedule.

The last seven renewals of this event have been played in Germany, after years of being played in the UK and Ireland.

Ryder Cup hopefuls, Victor Perez and Rasmus Hojgaard lead a decent field here in Germany, with former winner, Jordan Smith also amongst the favorites for the 2023 Porsche European Open.

Let's look at this week's venue, Green Eagle, and see what it will take to win, and then give you our favorite bets.

2023 Porsche European Open: Course Preview

Par 72

7,475 Yards

Green Eagle has hosted the Porsche European Open since 2017, and we have a good idea of what it takes to win this event!

Four of the past five winners of the European Open have been English, with Finland's, Kalle Samooja breaking the trend 12 months ago.

This is a large parkland course, which features flat fairways, but with several holes featuring water, trouble is never too far away, and that is why scoring never gets too low here.

The length of the course suggests you will want to bet on a long hitter here in Germany, but accuracy has been more important over the years, as potential winners must avoid the water hazards.

Porsche European Open Key Stats

SG Tee to Green - An all-around game is required to win here at Green Eagle, as you cannot simply overpower the course. A strong short game will also be required to keep your scores on track on a difficult test.

An all-around game is required to win here at Green Eagle, as you cannot simply overpower the course. A strong short game will also be required to keep your scores on track on a difficult test. Driving Accuracy - Driving Accuracy is incredibly important here, which is not always the case in the modern game. Make sure you are in the fairway and avoiding the water, so you can best attack this course with strong iron play.

Porsche European Open Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Mike Lorenzo-Vera +5500 (Bet $100, to collect $5600) The best odds for this Lorenzo-Vera pick are at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Lorenzo-Vera is a streaky golfer, but he is in great form right now, having finished inside the top 12 in three of his past four starts and this has been led by strong play off the tee.

The Frenchman has been gaining strokes off the tee and over the past two weeks which has been charged by Driving Accuracy as well. He is 9th in Driving Accuracy over the past three months and still 39th in Driving Distance, which means he's 16th in Total Driving.

When he finished 7th at the Korean Open, he was 3rd at the halfway stage and then a week later he was 4th at the Soudal Open. Last week he added another 12th-place finish at the KLM Open, which came via a 4th-round 68.

Lorenzo-Vera has 19th, 29th, and 40th place finishes at Green Eagle and that is a good sign, as he comes into the week in strong form.

Of all the golfers due a first win on the DP World Tour, Lorenzo-Vera is certainly near the top of the list.

Marcus Armitage +9000 (Bet $100, to collect $9,100) Get the best odds at Caesars Sportsbook

Marcus Armitage won this event back in 2021, but that came in a renewal that was shortened to 54 holes due to COVID. He shot a final-round 65 to win from the clouds and now he will look to get his first DP World Tour win over 72 holes, at the same venue.

'The Bullet' as Armitage is fondly known on the DP World Tour is in fine form right now and he can carry that into another strong effort in Germany.

After winning in 2021, the Englishman returned a year later and was 8th thru 36 holes, before a disappointing weekend put an end to back-to-back wins at the European Open.

Given his current form which has seen him finish 9th, 28th, and 29th over the past three starts, Armitage looks primed for another big week at Green Eagle.

During this run of form, Armitage has sat 12th after 36 holes at the Soudal Open and 4th after Friday's play last week at the KLM Open, which shows he's playing well enough in spurts, to contend here.

Having ranked 3rd, 47th, 8th, and 3rd in SG Approach over his past four starts, Armitage is clearly striking his irons well enough, his driver now just needs to follow suit!

At +9000 I will take a chance on this former course winner!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Marcus Armitage Outright Odds Comparison via OddsChecker Sportsbook Odds Payout ($100 Wager) Caesars Sportsbook +9000 $9100 DraftKings Sportsbook +8000 $8100 Bet365 Sportsbook +7000 $7100 FanDuel Sportsbook +6500 $6600

