2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

Perilous winds caused the stoppage of play at Pebble Beach (opens in new tab) on Saturday afternoon, pushing the completion of round three to Sunday and arranging for a round four finish on Monday. It also kind of made a mess of Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds.

Golfers are spread out across the three courses in play this weekend, with many completing a different number of holes. That definitely throws a wrinkle into things from the live betting standpoint; however, it should create a thrilling finish over the next 48 hours.

Peter Malnati returned to the clubhouse with the lead on Saturday, albeit he’s thru 12 while several close competitors have a couple of holes in hand. Let’s dive into my top two bets for the final stretch of play and a preview of the latest Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds!

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks

Viktor Hovland To Win Outright (+550) (Bet $100 to collect $650) Get the best odds at DraftKings

Viktor Hovland (opens in new tab) is in an excellent position to make a run at a victory on Monday. He’s currently four strokes off the lead, with three additional holes in hand compared to Malnati. The Norwegian has found success at Pebble Beach, posting a T12 finish at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. His only other time competing at Pebble Beach was a T38 performance at the 2020 Pro-Am.

Ultimately, I love this spot for Hovland. He’s one of the more accomplished players amongst a leaderboard of guys who quite frankly haven’t had overwhelmingly successful careers, at least in terms of winning tournaments. Hovland won the Hero World Challenge back in December and added a T18 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month. I think he’s primed to notch another win on Monday.

Peter Malnati Top 5 Finish (-165) (Bet $165 to collect $265) FanDuel has the best odds for this pick

We’ll have to lay a bit of juice with this play, but I’m confident that Peter Malnati will cling on to a top-five spot when action concludes on Monday evening. The 35-year-old currently holds the lead heading into play on Sunday, having at least a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field.

Malnati has been playing well, exemplified by the fact that he’s currently in the lead, along with posting a T20 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend. Being that Pebble Beach Golf Links is a shorter course (6,972 yards), it benefits him incredibly considering he doesn’t boast an overpowering drive. Instead, Malnati has been dialed in on the greens. If his approach game is up to par, there’s no reason the American should drop out of the top five.

Pebble Beach Pro Am Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday