2023 Masters Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

There’s no shortage of golf at Augusta National Sunday as the whole field will play 18+ holes. Trent Pruitt breaks down the chaos, previews the live odds, and locks in a pair of bets for the conclusion of the 2023 Masters.

Play at Augusta National has been suspended for two consecutive days, which provides us with a ton of golf to watch on Sunday. We’ll have approximately 11 hours of coverage as the third round resumes at 8:30 a.m. ET and run through the conclusion of the event at 7:00 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, Brooks Koepka continues to hold down the lead, sitting at -13 through six holes in the third round. His trio includes Jon Rahm (-9) and Sam Bennett (-6). Interestingly, despite a sizable lead, Koepka sits at just -115 to finish out the final 30 holes and collect his first green jacket.

As the live odds reflect below, it’ll take a herculean effort paired with an all-time collapse for someone other than Koepka or Rahm to win this tournament. That includes rising star Bennett, who comes in with the 11th-shortest odds at +9000 to win the Masters.

I’m not sure if anyone is capable of making the climb to the top, but there are still plenty of betting options available heading into Sunday’s action. Let’s dive into my top two best for the final day of the 2023 Masters.

The Masters Picks - Live Picks

Brooks Koepka To Win (-115) via DraftKings Sportsbook

I feel like it’s disrespectful not to lock in Koepka to win the Masters at this point. I only have to lay -115 odds and I get a four-stroke cushion? Sign me up. The line would make sense to me if it was someone less accomplished carrying the lead into Sunday’s play. But, this is Brooks Koepka, a four-time Major Championship winner. Sure, he’s a couple of years removed from dominating the Tour, but he’s been in this position plenty of times.

Furthermore, it’s not like Rahm is lighting up the scoreboard considering he’s starting the third round off at +1 through the first six holes. On top of that, the green jacket has evaded Rahm throughout his career as he’s never finished higher than fourth at Augusta.

Finally, Koepka is coming off an outright victory at his LIV event last weekend in Orlando, FL, shooting -15 at Orange County National. Ultimately, a few factors carry some weight in this wager, but I simply feel that the value at -115 is too good to pass up. Let’s ride with Brooks Koepka to win the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler Top Five Finish (+400) via DraftKings Sportsbook

Don’t look now, but the world’s best golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is making a run! The reigning champion is currently T14, sitting at -3 through 12 holes in the third round. So far in the third, Scheffler is at two under and continues to climb the leaderboard.

Now, I’m not saying Scheffler is a dark horse to win the whole event, but I think he can pass a lot of the field and finish inside the top five. I’ll take a shot with the +400 payout that he accomplishes the feat.

The bottom line is that Scheffler is playing the best golf of his life right now. He won the WM Phoenix Open and followed that up with a victory at THE PLAYERS a month later. This guy lives for the spotlight, and I think he’ll close out the third round with a bang and find himself stealing some of the media attention heading into the fourth. Let’s back the world’s best player and reigning champion to place inside the top five at the Masters.

The Masters Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday