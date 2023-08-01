2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier Betting Picks and Predictions

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf returns to the United States this week, as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and the Individual Standings leader, Talor Gooch all tee it up at The Greenbrier.

LIV Golf Greenbrier will be played on the same TPC Old White course that was used for The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour from 2010-2019.

Many players in this field have strong links to The Greenbrier Classic, but will that pay dividends?

Here are the winners on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:

Individual Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee

LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson

LIV Golf Washington DC - Harold Varner III

LIV Golf Valderrama - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf London - Cameron Smith

Team Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC

LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC

LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC

LIV Golf London - 4 Aces FC

Talor Gooch is the first three-time winner on the LIV Golf Tour, and Torque GC are the first team this season to reach three team wins on the year. The 4 Aces are now hot on their heels with 2 wins, and actually lead the team standings, despite Torque's three wins.

Gooch still leads the way in the individual standings, with a very slender lead over the Australian and LIV Golf London winner, Cameron Smith.

LIV Golf Greenbrier Course Preview

Par 70

7,246 Yards

LIV Golf is now back in the United States after back-to-back events in Europe, first at Valderrama in Spain, and then at Centurion in England.

Now, LIV heads to one of the most historic venues in golf, The Greenbrier.

The TPC Old White Course at The Greenbrier has been remodelled a couple of times in recent year, first in 2012, and then again in 2016, after being severely damaged due to floods.

The Greenbrier Classic was a PGA Tour event that was hosted here from 2010 and 2019 and we can take some information from that event when looking at the course.

Over the years, no one skillset has really stood out at this course, you just need to get it in the hole. This is a tree-lined course, with small greens so accuracy will be rewarded from tee to green, but you can also make your score up with a great short game.

The mostly flat greens will give those on form with the putter a chance to make birdies, and there is little reason to oppose someone who is tidy around the greens in the Scrambling department.

It is refreshing to see a course favor accuracy over distance, and that will be the case this week.

Three of the last four winners of The Greenbrier Classic are in the field this week and will look to pass on their knowledge to their teammates.

LIV Golf Greenbrier Key Stats

Greens in Regulation - Those that make it the easiest on themselves by hitting the most greens here, should be rewarded. Not every winner of The Greenbrier Classic hit a ton of greens on the way to victory, but it's the clearest path to success.

Scrambling - For those that often make it hard for themselves but can bounce back with incredible touch around the greens (think Patrick Reed) can also prosper here. With such small greens to hit into, it will be no surprise when players miss the green, and having that touch will be essential for any winner this week.

Former Winners of the Greenbrier Classic

There are three players in the field this week that have won The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.

They are:

Danny Lee (2015)

Kevin Na (2018)

Joaquin Niemann (2019)

LIV Golf Greenbrier Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Sebastian Munoz (Bet $100 to collect $1700) The best odds for this Sebastian Munoz pick are at Bet365

It is extremely tempting to just take Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch every week and hope they continue to reward bettors, but I am instead going to opt for a very steady player, who has plenty of course form.

Sebastian Munoz is quietly putting together a solid season on the LIV Tour, ranking 8th in the Individual Standings, leading his Torque GC team who are in 2nd in the Team Standings.

So far this season, Munoz has already finished 2nd in Orlando, and he has added two 4th place finishes in DC and Andalucia since. He could only finish 21st in London last time out, but a final round 65 confirmed he is still in form.

Munoz ranked 7th in Driving Accuracy and 8th in Greens in Regulation despite a quiet week in London, and he ranks inside the top 5 for Greens in Regulation overall on Tour, over the past three months.

The Colombian played The Greenbrier Classic twice on the PGA Tour, finishing 3rd on his debut, and 7th in 2019, behind his teammate, Joaquin Niemann. He was the 54-hole leader on his debut, leading wire-to-wire going into Sunday, but just couldn't convert, allowing Xander Schauffele to take the title.

He came back two years later and finished his week with three-straight 66s after opening with a 69, so clearly he loves this course.

Playing well and putting himself in the mix three times already this season, Munoz will be pushing for another podium finish this week.

Henrik Stenson +3300 (Bet $100 to collect $3,400) The best odds for this Henrik Stenson pick are at Bet365

If you are looking for a player to pound greens, then Henrik Stenson still ranks up there with the best of them in that area.

The Swede has found his game again of late, finishing 4th and 6th in two of his three most recent starts on the LIV Tour, and following that up with a 13th-place finish at the Open Championship last time out.

Stenson never played The Greenbrier Classic, but it is difficult to imagine a course more suited to his game than this one on the LIV schedule. Stenson will enjoy the fact that distance doesn't necessarily factor in here and that he will be rewarded for hitting the putting surface regularly.

The former Open Champion still looks capable of winning, and he has shown in recent starts that he's clearly dedicated to playing some of his best golf again. Let's chance that he does that here, at The Greenbrier.