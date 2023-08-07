2023 LIV Golf Bedminster Betting Picks and Predictions

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It is time for back-to-back weeks on LIV Golf, as the breakway tour returns to Bedminster for the second time.

Hot on the heels of Bryson DeChambeau winning in Greenbrier, where he posted an electric final round of 58, the LIV Tour will look to keep up the momentum with another big week.

This is the second time they play at this course, having played on the Trump-owned course last year.

Henrik Stenson beat Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff by two shots here last year, but will any of these contend this week?

Here are the winners on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:

Individual Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee

LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson

LIV Golf Washington DC - Harold Varner III

LIV Golf Valderrama - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf London - Cameron Smith

LIV Golf Greenbrier - Bryson DeChambeau

Team Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC

LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC

LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC

LIV Golf London - 4 Aces FC

LIV Golf Greenbrier - Torque GC

Bryson DeChambeau recorded a long overdue first win on the LIV Tour, but that wasn't enough for his Crushers GC team to pick up their first win of the season.

Instead it was Torque GC who won their third event in four, and their fourth overall of the season. Torque still sit just behind the 4 Aces in the team standings, but things are really heating up between the two teams.

LIV Golf Bedminster Course Preview

Par 72

7.580 Yards

Bedminster is a reasonably long and demanding golf course, especially off the tee.

Water is in play on half the holes, trees frame the course in places and there are plenty of bunkers in play, so there is going to be plenty of penalties for those hammering errant drivers around this golf course.

It is no surprise that we saw the deadly accuracte, Henrik Stenson win here, with two long hitters in Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff behind him, in 2nd.

If the weather is calm, you can clearly shoot good scores here from the fairway, but whilst there were multiple 64s here last year, do not expect to see a repeat of last week's sub-60 round from DeChambeau.

The key to winning this week will be multiple rounds in the 60s rather than having to shoot low-to-mid 60s all three days.

Whilst there are plenty of hazards to avoid, the fairways are relatively wide and the greens are large, so it can be an easier test in the right conditions.

A winning score like last year's -11 is a good target again.

LIV Golf Bedminster Key Stats

Total Driving - Long and straight will be the order of the day on this long layout, and those that can avoid water and bunkers off the tee are going to be the ones that prosper. Hit the ball better than anyone else off the tee, and take your chances from there.

Putting Average - Look for someone who is regularly putting well, as these large greens might be easier to hit from the fairway, but there is a chance you are going to have a lengthy putt for birdie on a lot of these holes, due to the size of the greens.

Former Winners of LIV Golf Bedminster

2022 - Henrik Stenson

LIV Golf Bedminster Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Talor Gooch (+1400) (Bet $100, collect $1500) - Get the best odds for this Talor Gooch pick at Bet365

It is almost impossible to overlook Talor Gooch any time he pegs it up on the LIV Tour right now, as he continues to shine most weeks.

Gooch has won three times on this Tour in 2023, most recently in Andalucia, and now he returns to a course he played well at 12 months ago.

The former Oklahoma State star finished in a tie for 6th here last year (officially recorded as 10th on LIV), courtesy of a 2nd round 64.

Last week, Gooch shot 65-64-68 at the Greenbrier to finish in a tie for 7th (officially recorded as 11th on LIV), and that was a welcome return to form, after a quiet couple of weeks in England.

Gooch played averagely at LIV Golf London and missed the cut at the Open Championship, but after impressing again last week on home soil, Gooch can find what would be a miraculous 4th win of the year this week.

Matthew Wolff (+4100) (Bet $100, Collect $4,100) - Get the best odds for this Matthew Wolff pick at FanDuel

Last week might have been a flash in the pan but I will chance that Matthew Wolff takes confidence from last week's 3rd place finish and contends at this course again.

Wolff finished 3rd here last year, shooting three rounds under par, including a final day 64.

He was the leader after 18 holes and 36 holes last week, but Bryson DeChambeau's 61-58 finish was impossible to match, something we shouldn't hold against Wolff, who himself shot rounds of 61-67-66.

Wolff has been vocal about his struggles physically and mentally on and off the golf course, but make no mistake about it, this is one of the most talented players in the field this week, and when he's in form, he's a problem for the field.

He ranked 4th in Total Driving and 2nd in Putting Average last week, a perfect recipe for success here.

At 40-1, it looks like his effort last week is being overlooked as a one-off, but I think Wolff can prove otherwise, with another fine week at this golf course.