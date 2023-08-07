2023 LIV Golf Bedminster Betting Picks and Predictions
We are back to preview another LIV event, as OddsChecker's, Tom Jacobs picks out two bets for LIV Golf Bedminster!
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It is time for back-to-back weeks on LIV Golf, as the breakway tour returns to Bedminster for the second time.
Hot on the heels of Bryson DeChambeau winning in Greenbrier, where he posted an electric final round of 58, the LIV Tour will look to keep up the momentum with another big week.
This is the second time they play at this course, having played on the Trump-owned course last year.
Henrik Stenson beat Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff by two shots here last year, but will any of these contend this week?
Check out the latest odds for LIV Golf Bedminster on OddsChecker, so you can compare the latest odds for each of the 48 players!
Before we get into our picks for the LIV Golf Bedminster event, make sure to take a moment to check out these outstanding new customer offers. With these sportsbook promotions, you can secure $450 in guaranteed winnings plus $1000+ in first bet cover.
2023 LIV Golf Winners - Updated thru LIV Golf Greenbrier
Here are the winners on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:
Individual Winners
LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III
LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee
LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka
LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch
LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch
LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson
LIV Golf Washington DC - Harold Varner III
LIV Golf Valderrama - Talor Gooch
LIV Golf London - Cameron Smith
LIV Golf Greenbrier - Bryson DeChambeau
Team Winners
LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC
LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC
LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC
LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC
LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC
LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC
LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC
LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC
LIV Golf London - 4 Aces FC
LIV Golf Greenbrier - Torque GC
Bryson DeChambeau recorded a long overdue first win on the LIV Tour, but that wasn't enough for his Crushers GC team to pick up their first win of the season.
Instead it was Torque GC who won their third event in four, and their fourth overall of the season. Torque still sit just behind the 4 Aces in the team standings, but things are really heating up between the two teams.
LIV Golf Bedminster Course Preview
- Par 72
- 7.580 Yards
Bedminster is a reasonably long and demanding golf course, especially off the tee.
Water is in play on half the holes, trees frame the course in places and there are plenty of bunkers in play, so there is going to be plenty of penalties for those hammering errant drivers around this golf course.
It is no surprise that we saw the deadly accuracte, Henrik Stenson win here, with two long hitters in Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff behind him, in 2nd.
If the weather is calm, you can clearly shoot good scores here from the fairway, but whilst there were multiple 64s here last year, do not expect to see a repeat of last week's sub-60 round from DeChambeau.
The key to winning this week will be multiple rounds in the 60s rather than having to shoot low-to-mid 60s all three days.
Whilst there are plenty of hazards to avoid, the fairways are relatively wide and the greens are large, so it can be an easier test in the right conditions.
A winning score like last year's -11 is a good target again.
LIV Golf Bedminster Key Stats
Total Driving - Long and straight will be the order of the day on this long layout, and those that can avoid water and bunkers off the tee are going to be the ones that prosper. Hit the ball better than anyone else off the tee, and take your chances from there.
Putting Average - Look for someone who is regularly putting well, as these large greens might be easier to hit from the fairway, but there is a chance you are going to have a lengthy putt for birdie on a lot of these holes, due to the size of the greens.
Former Winners of LIV Golf Bedminster
2022 - Henrik Stenson
LIV Golf Bedminster Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner
Talor Gooch (+1400) (Bet $100, collect $1500) - Get the best odds for this Talor Gooch pick at Bet365
It is almost impossible to overlook Talor Gooch any time he pegs it up on the LIV Tour right now, as he continues to shine most weeks.
Gooch has won three times on this Tour in 2023, most recently in Andalucia, and now he returns to a course he played well at 12 months ago.
The former Oklahoma State star finished in a tie for 6th here last year (officially recorded as 10th on LIV), courtesy of a 2nd round 64.
Last week, Gooch shot 65-64-68 at the Greenbrier to finish in a tie for 7th (officially recorded as 11th on LIV), and that was a welcome return to form, after a quiet couple of weeks in England.
Gooch played averagely at LIV Golf London and missed the cut at the Open Championship, but after impressing again last week on home soil, Gooch can find what would be a miraculous 4th win of the year this week.
Matthew Wolff (+4100) (Bet $100, Collect $4,100) - Get the best odds for this Matthew Wolff pick at FanDuel
Last week might have been a flash in the pan but I will chance that Matthew Wolff takes confidence from last week's 3rd place finish and contends at this course again.
Wolff finished 3rd here last year, shooting three rounds under par, including a final day 64.
He was the leader after 18 holes and 36 holes last week, but Bryson DeChambeau's 61-58 finish was impossible to match, something we shouldn't hold against Wolff, who himself shot rounds of 61-67-66.
Wolff has been vocal about his struggles physically and mentally on and off the golf course, but make no mistake about it, this is one of the most talented players in the field this week, and when he's in form, he's a problem for the field.
He ranked 4th in Total Driving and 2nd in Putting Average last week, a perfect recipe for success here.
At 40-1, it looks like his effort last week is being overlooked as a one-off, but I think Wolff can prove otherwise, with another fine week at this golf course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
10 Big Names Missing From The FedEx Cup Playoffs
Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel are among the big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The AIG Women’s Open Prize Money Has Grown
The prize fund has grown significantly since AIG became the title sponsor
By Michael Weston Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude’s Championship. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
By Andy Lack Published
-
Win $10,000 When You Predict the Top Three at the FedEx St Jude Championship
Predict the top three finishers and win $10,000 in this free-to-play game, in association with OddsChecker.
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
2023 Wyndham Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
It’s a jam-packed leaderboard heading into the Sunday finale at Sedgefield. Trent Pruitt gives a tournament update, previews the live odds, and locks in his best bet for the Wyndham Championship.
By Trent Pruitt Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Henley, Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship
Bet $5, Win $150 on any golfer in the Wyndham Championship field, when you sign up for the DraftKings promo code below, brought to you by OddsChecker!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Wyndham Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Wyndham Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers Published
-
Find Value With These Wyndham Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Greensboro, North Carlina, for the Wyndham Championship. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
By Matt MacKay Published
-
2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier Betting Picks and Predictions
OddsChecker's, Tom Jacobs is back to preview the latest LIV Golf event, held by the historic TPC Old White course at The Greenbrier!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Wyndham Championship Odds and Betting Preview
The PGA Tour is in North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship this Thursday. OddsChecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds from the top of the board and shares some of his best bets for this week!
By Matt MacKay Published