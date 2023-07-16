2023 Genesis Scottish Open Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

The world’s third-ranked golfer, Rory McIlroy, has a one-stroke edge heading into Sunday’s finale at The Renaissance Club. He posted a three-under Saturday round, moving his tournament total to -13. There are some fierce competitors on his heels, including Tom Kim (-12), Tommy Fleetwood (-11), Brian Harman (-11), and five others at -10.

Fleetwood stole the show Saturday when he shot seven-under, marking the best score of the day. The Englishman is currently +650 to erase the two-stroke deficit and capture the victory.

Eric Cole was the other notable performer in the third round, shooting a six-under and moving right into the log jam at -10. Amongst the five players at -10 include the world’s top golfer, Scottie Scheffler. The latter of the two Americans is +700 to win the Scottish Open, which is just the fourth-shortest odds of the remaining golfers.

Let’s dive into how I’m betting Sunday’s final round in North Berwick.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open Picks

Rory McIlroy to Win Outright (+140) (Bet $100 to collect $240) DraftKings has the best Rory McIlroy odds

It may not be fancy or unique, but considering we can still get a plus-money payout with this pick, I’m riding with Rory McIlroy to fend off the field and capture his second win of the 2022-2023 campaign. Sure, it’s the chalky play, but I think this is a great payout with the third-ranked golfer in the world.

He has been on a tear recently, posting five straight top-10 finishes (one top-five) in his last five outings. There’s no arguing that McIlroy is putting everything together at the right time. Furthermore, these two weeks in the United Kingdom are his chance to showcase his skills in front of his home crowd. The pressure will be immense heading into Sunday, but I think McIlroy’s the man for the job.

Tommy Fleetwood Top-Five Finisher (-125) (Bet $100 to collect $180) Get the best Tommy Fleetwood odds at DraftKings

I was high on Tommy Fleetwood heading into this week’s tournament. There’s something about the island natives returning home that always makes them feel like it’s worth a shot to play them from a betting standpoint. I mean, I think there’s something to it considering a lot of these guys grew up navigating the links-style courses throughout the U.K.

Fleetwood appears to have finally mastered The Renaissance Club as he shot seven-under on Saturday, marking the best score of the field. On top of Saturday’s success, the Englishman has been playing great golf overall. Prior to missing the cut at the Travelers, Fleetwood finished T5 at the U.S. Open and second in the RBC Canadian Open. He’s in fantastic form heading into the biggest two weeks of his season.

I’m taking Fleetwood to close out the tournament strong and finish inside of the top five. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind a sprinkle on him at +650 to win the event. I’m on McIlroy to win it, but I won’t be surprised at all if Fleetwood puts together another dominant round and secures the win. Ultimately, as my official best bet, I’m going to keep it conservative with the top-five play.

