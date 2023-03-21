Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed on the WGC Dell-Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will take place for the last time this week, as it is no longer part of the PGA Tour schedule, from 2024 and beyond. To mark this historic event, and its final staging, Bet365 are back with another incredible Bet365 promo code, curated especially for the Match Play!

You can now bet $1 on any WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play outright, matchup, or group winner, and win $365 guaranteed, even if your first wager goes on to lose.

That's right... With the Bet365 promo code, you are getting boosted odds of 365-1 on any market of your choice, and win or lose, you will be taking home $365 guaranteed!

So worry no more whether your chosen golfer will make it out of the group, or make it past that last 16 matchup because when you CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $365 Now" button below, you will simply turn $1 into $365 guaranteed when betting on this event.

It may sound to good to be true, but it's not. Bet365 Sportsbook are truly giving you $365 in guaranteed bonus bets, just for betting $1 on this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event.

All you need to do is sign up for a new Bet365 account, and place that first $1 qualifying wager on this week's huge WGC event. Given this is the last event of its kind on the PGA Tour, make sure you get in on the action and turn $1 into $365 no matter what, with the Bet365 promo code.

Follow the steps below, and you will secure this $365 bonus in a matter of minutes.

How to Claim the Bet365 Promo Code and Secure $365 Guaranteed at the Match Play

Step One: CLICK HERE or on the 'Claim $365 Now' button below, to unlock your $365 Bet365 promo code

Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration

Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account

Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play market of your choice, whether that be an outright, group winner, or head-to-head bet

That's it... You have now fulfilled all your obligations, so as soon as your first bet settles, whether that be as a winner or a loser, you will secure $365 in bonus bets, guaranteed!

Win $365 Guaranteed on Any WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Market With the Bet365 Promo Code

Thanks to the Bet365 promo code, you can truly bet on any sort of market this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and turn $1 into $365 guaranteed.

Want to bet on Scottie Scheffler to win his group at +100, but don't like the odds? Then why not boost him to 365-1, and get paid out $365 in bonus bets, even if one of his competitors wins the group instead? This Bet365 promo code allows you to do just that, as you bet $1, win $365 guaranteed with your first PGA Tour wager.

This is just one example of how you can win bigger this week when betting on the WGC Match Play. You can bet on any golfer to win outright, win a particular match, or advance from their group. Whatever happens, you will bet $1, win $365 guaranteed, thanks to Bet365.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - This Week's Favorites on Bet365

It is no surprise to see the World No.1 and defending champion, Scottie Scheffler leads the way in the Outright odds, with Bet365 Sportsbook. In two starts in this event he has finished 2nd and 1st, and he has already defended one title this year, at the Phoenix Open, before also winning The Players Championship. At +800 you may find it hard to pull the trigger in such a volatile event but remember with the Bet365 promo code, you can boost this number to +36500!

Also at the top of the odds board are Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm who are both +1100 on Bet365 Sportsbook, to win this WGC-Dell Technology Match Play. Can these two superstars improve on their records at Austin Country Club, and can Rahm go one step further than his runner-up finish here to Dustin Johnson in 2017? If you think so, boost the Spaniard to 365-1 now!

It doesn't matter whether you back one of these three leading favorites, someone like Patrick Cantlay at +1600, or any other player in the field. Your first $1 bet will simply secure a $365 bonus, no matter what, thanks to the Bet365 promo code!