Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on The Masters
Claim the Bet365 promo code now, and you can bet $1, win $200 guaranteed on the 2023 Masters at Augusta.
It's Masters week! Yes that in itself is exciting enough, as we watch the world's best descend on Augusta National, but you can now take your excitement levels to a whole new high, with the Bet365 promo code.
That is because, with the Bet365 promo code, you will bet $1, win $200 guaranteed on your favorite Masters bets.
You read that right. You can wager just $1 on your favorite Masters outright this week, and win a guaranteed $200, even if your chosen golfer fails to win the Green Jacket this weekend.
That means, when you CLICK HERE or the "Claim $200 Now" button below, you will sign up for a new Bet365 account, and essentially secure 200-1 odds on your favorite Masters wager this week!
You would be forgiven for doubting us, as this offer does truly seem unbelievable, but we can assure you this Bet365 promo code is the real deal, and you will 100% turn $1 into $200 when placing your first bet on this week's Masters.
Not only are you securing a $200 bonus on this week's Masters, but you are also getting access to one of the best sportsbooks in the world for Masters odds, and Golf betting in general.
Sign up for a new Bet365 account now, and wager $1 on players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, or Jon Rahm now, to unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus.
Follow the steps below, to claim this Bet365 promo code.
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY 2023 Masters market
That's it! You have now unlocked $200 in bonus bets, which will be paid out at the conclusion of this event.
Win $200 Guaranteed on Any Masters Wager With the Bet365 Promo Code
This Masters Bet365 promo code gives you complete freedom to wager on your favorite picks, so do not feel obliged to wager on one of the leading favorites, like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, or Scottie Scheffler.
A $1 bet on any player on the field, ranging from Sungjae Im to Tiger Woods, will unlock this guaranteed $200 bonus, so sign up for the Bet365 promo code now, and win bigger on your favorite Masters wager.
Effectively boosting any golfer that is not already triple digits to 200-1 is a HUGE win, especially when you consider the guaranteed payout, so sign up now with the Bet365 promo code.
Players Championship Odds - This Week's Favorites on Bet365
Just like they were at The Players and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the world's three best players in the World Rankings, also top the odds board.
Rory McIlroy is on the quest, not only for his first Green Jacket, but the Grand Slam as well, but can he overcome such pressure to secure what would a historic win? Rory McIlroy is +700 to win at Bet365 Sportsbook, but you can boost him to effectively 200-1, as you bet $1, win $200 guaranteed with the Bet365 promo code.
Scottie Scheffler is tied with Rory McIlroy at the top of the Bet365 Masters market, with both of them rated as +700 chances to win. Scheffler, like Rory, has a huge amount of pressure on his shoulder, as he is looking to become just the fourth player in history, to defend at Augusta.
Jon Rahm is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2023, and he has won five times in total since last October, so he will come here hoping to win a major for the second time. With four top 9 finishes here, the Spaniard clearly loves Augusta, and you can now bet $1, win $200 guaranteed on 'Rahmbo' with the Bet365 promo code.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
