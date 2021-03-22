Looking for some new kicks to wear this year? We list some of our favourite golf shoes on the market...

What New Golf Shoes Should I Buy For The 2021 Season?

The 2021 golf season is very nearly upon us in the northern hemisphere, with courses set to be open across the UK very soon and the weather improving every day.

The Masters is just around the corner too, which always signals a start of the golf season – so what shoes should you be buying?

Luckily for you, if you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes, there are plenty of great options and styles to suit your game and budget.

FootJoy Hyperflex Golf Shoes

FootJoy’s Hyperflex model had a break for a couple of years but is back for 2021, looking super-slick and performing just as you’d hope.

Featuring an abundance of technology, the lighweight shoe is ultra-grippy and can fit your foot perfectly with the BOA closure system.

We think it’s one of the best-looking shoes FootJoy has ever made and is easily one of the best golf shoes this year.

It’s also available in a laced option too, with a number of colourways to choose from.

adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

The ZG21 from adidas was said to fill a void in the market, for golfers looking for a lightweight, performance spiked golf shoe.

It is the brand’s lightest spiked shoe to feature Boost cushioning – with the ZG representing Zero Gravity or the feeling of weightlessness.

It has already has plenty of success out on tour, with the likes of Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa wearing it.

Again, there are a number of colour options and there’s also a BOA model.

Definitely one of the best spikeless golf shoes 2021 has to offer.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

Ecco’s new Biom H4 has been launched for 2021 and it’s one of the brand’s best ever golf shoes.

It features GORE-TEX membrane so is perfect for all weathers and it is also perfect for all environments too – the course, bar, pub, supermarket – it’ll look and perform great anywhere.

As well as being waterproof and breathable thanks to the upper, the new MTN Grip outsole, which features Ecco’s Fluidform technology, adds traction and TPU inserts ensure a secure and comfortable wear.

FootJoy FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoes

We first saw the Premiere Series out on tour last summer and they are now available to buy in 2021.

They’re classicly-styled with FootJoy’s latest modern technology, and will be a huge favourite of golfers looking for an old-school shoe.

Put simply, they look incredible.

The three distinct designs were inspired by three FootJoy founders – Packard, Tarlow and Flint.

The Flint, which we’ve tested, is the spikeless model out of the three.

Our technical editor described it as “the perfect solution for the golfer wanting to look like the pros in a shoe that performs out on the course.”

Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes

Another classicly-styled modern shoe on the market is the Elpaso from Italian brand Duca del Cosma.

It’s a spikeless design that can be worn off the course too.

It is packed with technology, making it comfortable, waterproof and breathable.

There are two colour options to pick from.

PUMA Golf Ignite FASTEN8 Pro Shoes

New for 2021 is the FASTEN8 from Puma, which gets its name from the Fasten8 PWRStrap Fit System that helps lock your feet in place.

They have Puma’s Ignite foam for cushioning and the spikeless outsole is great for on and off course wear.

As well as looking great, they also offer up very decent value for money.

Under Armour HOVR Knit Lace Up Shoes

These might not be for everyone, but there will be plenty of golfers that love the look of this cool and ultra-modern UA shoe.

It’s a perfect summer golf shoe, with a spikeless outsole and breathable knit upper.

Like others on this list, it would look and perform just as well off the course too.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

A slightly older model that is still very modern is Nike’s Air Zoom Infinity Tour.

It was inspired by feedback from Brooks Koepka, who liked to wear the same shoes for running and golf.

He has worn them on tour and is a big favourite of these, which we think are one of the coolest looking golf shoes on the market.

