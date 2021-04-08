Take a look at what Patrick Reed is wearing at Augusta National for the 2021 Masters

What Is Patrick Reed Wearing?

Having long worn Nike clothing, Patrick Reed became a free agent in January and has since been seen sporting a number of different brands, such as G/Fore.

However, the 30-year-old has now put pen to paper on a 10-year clothing deal with British sportswear company, Castore, and what better place to make your debut in new gear than Augusta National and the Masters.

Check out what the 2018 Masters champion will be wearing this week.

Castore Performance Golf Polo

Made from 75% nylon and 25% elastane, Reed will have no problem moving in this polo shirt on Thursday. And not only does it offer a good amount of stretch, it’s lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for keep your cool in warm conditions.

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

On Thursday, Reed is out in the high-performing FootJoy Tour X shoes that have long featured in our best golf shoes guide. In making this shoe, FootJoy took on board feedback from the world’s best players to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection.

Reed also wore the Tour X shoes in white during the practice rounds so it’s safe to assume one of these two models will be on his feet for the duration of the tournament.

Castore Classic Cap

The 2018 Masters champion will round out his look with a classic cap. On the evidence so far, it seems like he’ll be sticking to the more traditional colours like white, black and navy, but we’ll see if this changes as the week progresses.

FootJoy Pure Touch Glove

This is FootJoy’s most luxurious glove. Made from extremely soft Cabretta leather, it’s supremely supple and feels like a second skin on the hand.

The specially treated leather moulds to your hand and, together with the strategically placed, targeted elastic, the fit is second to none.

