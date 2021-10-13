The Six Best Items We Have Seen In The Online Golf Autumn Sale

Check out the best deals we have seen in Online Golf's Autumn Sale.

Online Golf Best Offers

Everybody loves a good offer. Whether it is money off a brand new golf club, or getting two boxes of balls for the price of one, there is something to love about a great deal.

With winter, and particularly Christmas, on the horizon, now is the time to purchase some golf related items before the inevitable mad shopping rush.

Here, we take a look at the best deals we have seen on Online Golf, with some huge savings set to be had on golfing gear.

Take a look at some of the deals for yourself here, or, check out Online Golf's website here.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99 £299.90
Garmin is one of the most recognised brands in the GPS market, with the S60 one of the best models that they offer. Featuring 40,000 preloaded courses, you can also sync your smartphone to it to receive notifications.

Stromberg Hampton Trousers – 2 pairs for £60
Constructed with stretch and tapered fit, the Hampton trousers are usually £44.90 but, with this superb offer, you can pick up two pairs for just £60. Available in multiple waist sizes and leg lengths.

Srixon AD333 Dozen Golf Balls – 2 boxes for £35
Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and has been the UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for 11 years now. Featuring a Fastlayer Core, the AD333 offers superb greenside spin, as well as distance and approach control.

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Slant Putter £269 £198.90
Used by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, the Spider Putter is one of the most recognised in the golfing world and, with £70 off, it should be a no-brainer to add to your golf bag.

Cobra Golf XL Stand Bag 2021 £129 £98.90
Featuring ample storage space, the Cobra Stand Bag features a 7-way divider, 5 pocket spaces, an automatic stand and dual padded shoulder straps, giving you superb protection and minimising the risk of injury.

OceanTee Polo Shirt £49.99 £29.90
Available in sizes Small to XXL, the OceanTee Polo is made from biodegradable materials and manufactured in the only factory in the world to have currently met textiles procurement standards set by GreenPeace.

