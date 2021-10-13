Check out the best deals we have seen in Online Golf's Autumn Sale.

The Six Best Items We Have Seen In The Online Golf Autumn Sale

Everybody loves a good offer. Whether it is money off a brand new golf club, or getting two boxes of balls for the price of one, there is something to love about a great deal.

With winter, and particularly Christmas, on the horizon, now is the time to purchase some golf related items before the inevitable mad shopping rush.

Here, we take a look at the best deals we have seen on Online Golf, with some huge savings set to be had on golfing gear.

Take a look at some of the deals for yourself here, or, check out Online Golf’s website here.

OceanTee Polo Shirt £49.99 £29.90

Available in sizes Small to XXL, the OceanTee Polo is made from biodegradable materials and manufactured in the only factory in the world to have currently met textiles procurement standards set by GreenPeace. View Deal

For more buying guides, golf deals and advice, check out the Golf Monthly website.