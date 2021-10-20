Get 20% Off Your First Order At Moju – Health & Fitness Shots

Perform better on the golf course with health and fitness shots from MOJU.

If you are followers of Golf Monthly, then you will have seen we recently put together ‘The Edge‘, which was a compilation of products we thought could help improve your golf, without actually changing your golf swing or any clubs in the bag.

There were 50 products in all and no brand could influence their selection, so each one was there by merit.

One of the products included were Moju Turmeric shots which got a four and a half star rating out of five because we thought they could help your golf, especially in terms of muscle pain and recovery.

You see this is because one of the main compounds in turmeric is curcumin which has been studied a lot of late, especially in the athletic community.

In studies, athletes supplemented with curcumin, displayed reduced inflammation and oxidative stress, decreased pain and muscle damage, aided recovery and improved gastrointestinal function.

That all sounds pretty useful to our golf games right?

Well it gets better because in these shots there is no added sugar or sweeteners and Moju donates 1% of sales to plant healthy air in UK cities, and their bottles are made from 50% recycled materials and are 100% recyclable.

Not only that but Moju also makes bottles of ginger, vitamin C and vitamin D shots, all of which are designed to help you perform better and live healthier.

All of this seems great and we can go even further here because right now Moju has a deal on its website in which you can get 20% off your first order with the code ‘WINTERREADY’.

Additionally if you are a subscriber you can get 10% off every order with free shipping.

