We put two excellent GPS watches to the test in this head-to-head matchup.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch vs SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch

When looking at the best golf GPS watches, it can be difficult to decipher which one is the best. Two particular brands that make several excellent models, as well as GPS devices, are Garmin and SkyCaddie.

Acknowledging this, in this head-to-head match up Joel Tadman puts Garmin’s Approach S62 up against SkyCaddie’s LX5 watch. Which one comes out on top?

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

RRP: £479.99

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch

RRP: £299.95

Sky Caddie LX5 GPS Watch Review

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch vs SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch

Ease of Use

The S62 is easy to get set up and the touch screen works well alongside two of the side buttons to navigate through the options. You can even swipe around the edge of the screen to change hole.

The LX5 is on that same level of usability as well. From the main numbers screen, you swipe in four directions to access features like the hole map, hazard list or scorecard and then swipe back to return. It soon becomes second nature.

Garmin Approach S62 – 9/10

SkyCaddie LX5 – 9/10

Display

Here we give the slight edge to SkyCaddie. The S62 is undoubtedly sleek, stylish and easy to navigate, however the hole maps are more basic and aren’t as large or bright as the LX5. As such, they aren’t as easy to interpret quickly and take longer to load when scrolling.

In terms of the LX5, it is impressive to see such a high level of detail on a small screen thanks to the brighter, more vivid display. The arc lines and moveable pointer help to pick a club off the tee to avoid trouble.

Garmin Approach S62 – 8/10

SkyCaddie LX5 – 9/10

Product specifications

Garmin Approach S62

Weight: 61g

Courses pre-loaded: 41,000

Battery life: Up to 20 hours in GPS mode

Display resolution: 260 x 260px

SkyCaddie LX5

Weight: 65g

Courses pre-loaded: 35,000

Battery life: Up to two rounds

Display resolution: 454 x 454px

Features

Here the edge goes to the S62. It has a Pin Pointer for blind shots, a Virtual Caddie that after five rounds of logging shots will start suggesting clubs and the ability to factor in wind when connected with the Garmin app.

The LX5 however, whilst it offers everything most golfers need, it doesn’t have the variety of the Garmin or the off-course features.

Garmin Approach S62 – 9/10

SkyCaddie LX5 – 8/10

Accuracy

The S62 often matched up with the LX5 here, but some shots were more than a few yards out. The maps on the Garmin app also hadn’t incorporated course changes from a few years ago.

Whereas the LX5 seemed to compare against our laser slightly more favourably, with the distances displayed being closer to what we were expecting. They also updated quickly as we walked.

Garmin Approach S62 – 8/10

SkyCaddie LX5 – 9/10

Overall Appeal

Overall the S62 is a watch for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features, the ability to track shots and to use it off the course as well. It’s expensive, but it’s one of the very best watches around.

Whereas if you are a golfer who seeks simplicity, then the effectiveness of the LX5 will suit you. It is ideal for golfers who want a wearable but with the detail of a handheld GPS. The three-year SkyGolf360 Pro membership adds even more value.

Garmin Approach S62 – 9/10

SkyCaddie LX5 – 9/10

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

Total – 43/50

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch

Total – 44/50

