Callaway Apex Pro Iron

The Callaway Apex Pro targets the player looking to shape the ball and control its flight. It’s an iron that will very much suit lower handicappers or those with good ball-striking skills.

One of the best golf irons anywhere, it is a great looking club, the feel and feedback is exceptional and, for a player’s iron, there’s a decent degree of forgiveness.

Packed With Technology

The club features many of the same technologies as in the popular Apex Iron but they are delivered in a slightly more compact package.

The Flash Face Cup is the first ever in a forged Apex Pro iron to have been designed using A.I. It’s been modelled for each iron to deliver the fastest possible ball speeds and consistently robust spin levels.

The heightened level of control you seem to have off the face of the Apex Pro irons is definitely noticeable.

Another addition for the new Apex Pro iron is the introduction of a Tungsten Energy Core. The hollow body construction allows for up to 90g of tungsten to be added, per iron. This improves the launch and enhances forgiveness. There’s no question that the Apex Pro delivers a great blend of workability and forgiveness.

Super Soft Feel

The soft feel comes from a forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and Callaway’s Urethane Microspheres. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

We found the Apex Pro iron easier to manipulate than the standard Apex. It’s great for shot shaping, and it produces a solid and penetrating ball flight.

For lower handicappers, this iron can do pretty much anything you want it to. It launches consistently, spin rates are also very steady, it offers great feel and a good amount of power. All in all, it’s a very impressive club that also looks stunning in the bag.

