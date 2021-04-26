The FootJoy Pique Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

FootJoy continues to innovate and create apparel and shoes designed to help players get the most from their games, regardless of the conditions.

A brand synonymous with high-quality, FootJoy has injected an element of sunshine and positivity into golf and its apparel with the new Spring/Summer collection.

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

Variety

The new performance range includes four all-new print options, Floral Camo, Cocktail, Weather and Daisy, all of which seek to make a statement on the golf course, and therefore help you stand out with confidence.

Alongside these prints, golfers can choose between four colour collections: Revere, Dorado, Seaside and Geneva; inspired by vibrant colour contrasts and wider lifestyle fashion trends.

The polo we selected in our 2021 Editors Choice List is part of the Geneva Collection which features traditional white, coal and black colour schemes, and the specific model is the Pique Camo Floral Print Polo.

Exclusivity

The polo, we are sure you agree, has a unique and trendy design that is sure to get people talking, but it is not just about the look. It has been created with ProDry stretch fabric, which is an exclusive FootJoy creation designed to keep you cool and dry for the duration of your round of golf and beyond.

The polyester and spandex blend gives a comfortable and lightweight feel that doesn’t hinder movement between or during shots, and you don’t have to fret about the sun either because it provides SPF 30 UV protection as well.

Too often golf is content with doing the same old thing but thanks to polos like this one, and brands like FootJoy, us golfers always have the option to wear something a little bit different.

The golf course should be an opportunity for us to display our personalities a little bit more, and this polo, along with the other FootJoy prints and collections, allows us to do that.

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt