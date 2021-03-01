FootJoy Spring/Summer 2021 Apparel Collection Unveiled

FootJoy has unveiled its new Spring/Summer collection for 2021, which includes four brand new collections and print options, as well as an expanded women’s GolfLeisure collection.

With the 2021 season nearly upon us and a date for golf restarting across the UK official, FootJoy has unveiled its new Spring/Summer apparel collection.

The performance range now includes all-new Floral Camo, Cocktail, Weather and Daisy print options aiming to ‘make a statement on the course.’

Alongside these prints, golfers can choose between four colour collections: Revere, Dorado, Seaside and Geneva; inspired by vibrant colour contrasts and wider lifestyle fashion trends.

The Geneva collection features the traditional white, coal and black colour schemes. The Pique Camo Floral Print (£60) creates a striking polo top that will definitely make you stand out on the course.

The Revere collection comes in cape red, storm blue, vanilla and white. The Smooth Pique Weather Print Polo is paired with weather emoji icons print which provides a modern and contemporary twist on a classic polo.

The Dorado collection incorporates oceanic elements which are perfect for the upcoming season. The Lisle Daisy Print features a trio of colours (light blue, dark blue and white) which create a crisp and sophisticated-looking polo shirt.

It’s the Seaside collection where we see real glimpses of the collection’s summer aesthetic, with light colour stories like ice blue, grey, lime and white really enhancing the Lisle Cocktail Print.

FootJoy’s new Spring/Summer 2021 line also includes an expansion of their women’s GolfLeisure collection, which now offers another three new colour stories: Blue Jay, Blush Pink and Neutral.

Speaking about the collection, European Marketing Manager Paul O’Hagen said: “This is an exciting range that stamps a modern twist on traditional classics and really takes our apparel line to another level.

“We’ve already received fantastic feedback from our FJ Brand Ambassadors, with the likes of Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Bernd Wiesberger showing a real excitement about these striking designs, and we can’t wait to see golfers across the country enjoying the subtle flair elements introduced within this range.”