On the Nike website you can save a lot on three top of the range golf shoe designs.

3 Awesome Nike Golf Shoes With 29% Off Right Now

Part of what makes Nike unique is its ability to implement design flourishes and technologies from other parts of the brand, such as running or basketball shoes, into its golf shoes.

That way Nike continues to remain at the cutting-edge of golf shoe design not just in terms of looks, but in terms of performance. No wonder players like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood wear its gear and shoes.

Usually this means Nike products sit towards the premium end of the price scale in golf, however occasionally you can find really good deals on models as you can see below.

Here are three models still in circulation that offer outstanding performance, and yet are available with 29% off at the moment which is nothing to be sniffed at!

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes

Perhaps Nike’s most sophisticated design in the current range, the Air Zoom Victory 2 is a model worn by Rory McIlroy, and features premium leather which gives a refined look, along with some cool modern touches like the stitching, Nike swoosh effect, and of course the Air Zoom unit.

Speaking of Air Zoom, this technology makes these shoes incredibly comfortable because of the cushioning on offer, and Fitsole sock liner adds a plush, premium feel too. It really wraps around and underneath the foot well.

Don’t fret about bad weather either because these are also waterproof.

The model on offer at the moment is the white/volt finish pictured above, and in sizes from a UK3 to a UK7.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

The next model with 29% off is the Infinity Tour shoe synonymous with Brooks Koepka.

The shoes were inspired by his habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers.

We found the outsole to be stable and the cleats along with the other traction elements surrounding them certainly provide excellent grip in a variety of ground conditions.

From a looks perspective, we think they look great in all the different colours Nike has released, however the two on offer at the moment are the white/volt (UK3 to UK11), and sail/dark beetroot finish (UK5 to UK9).

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour shoe review

Nike React Infinity Pro Golf Shoes

The third model to mention is the Infinity Pro, which made our guide on the best Nike golf shoes just like the others in this post.

It is another model to be based on a running shoe but it has a slightly lower profile than the Infinity Tour model above.

The shoe has a textured material which has been blended with NIKESKIN technology to make these excellently waterproof.

They also have React technology, which is a foam designed to give a bouncy, springy, and most importantly, a comfortable feel.

The two shoe designs on offer are the sail/dark beetroot (UK3.5 to UK8.5), and in white/volt (UK3.5 to UK7)

For more Nike content, and more golf deals, check out the Golf Monthly website.