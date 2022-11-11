Best Golf Courses In San Diego

Torrey Pines is the star of the show in terms of the best golf courses in San Diego, albeit some will tell you that its location exceeds the quality of its design. It's South course has twice hosted the US Open, including one won memorably by an injured Tiger Woods. and both its South and North courses play host to the PGA Tour. But there are some other excellent golf courses in and around this city which lies on the Pacific Ocean coast of Southern California.

Aviara Golf Club

Aviara Golf Club 3rd hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Carlsbad

Designed by: Arnold Palmer

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,007

Green fee: $215-$250

This course is famed for its beauty and conditioning. Water plays a big part in the design, especially on the par 3s, such as the 3rd hole (above) where two streams flow past the green on either flank and into a pond fronting the green.

Barona Creek Golf Club

Barona Creek 16th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Barona Valley

Designed by: Todd Eckenrode

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,384

Green fee: $80-$100

The fairways are wide, but placement of the drive is nevertheless important so as to give the best angle of attack from then on, such as on the par 5 opener where a grand oak spreads itself across the middle of the fairway 70 yards from the green. The routing can drop down to a 9-hole layout during times of drought. But whether playing as a 9- or 18-hole layout, the closing hole is a 472-yard par 4 into the prevailing wind with a waterfall down the left side.

Enagic Golf Club at EastLake

Enagic Golf Club at EastLake 9th hole (Image credit: Enagic Golf Club at EastLake )

Location: Chula Vista

Designed by: Ted Robinson

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,107

Green fee: $59-$125

Formerly known as EastLake Country Club, the course opened in 1991. With six lakes, three waterfalls, nearly 1,000 trees and views of Mount Miguel, it is known for its beauty. But the local climate can provide a challenge to course conditioning.

Maderas Golf Club

Maderas Golf Club 17th hole (Image credit: Maderas GC)

Location: Poway

Designed by: Johnny Miller & Robert Muir Graves

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,167

Green fee: $215

This layout winds and clambers through rocky outcrops, mature woodland and meandering creeks. The 17th (above) is a beautiful descending par 3, and the 18th is 600 yards from the tips with a forced carry from the tee and a green which is 50 yards deep.

Mt Woodson Golf Club

Mt Woodson Golf Club 8th hole (Image credit: Mt Woodson GC)

Location: Ramona

Designed by: Brian Curley & Lee Schmidt

Par: 70

Yardage: 5,764

Green fee: $52-77

A 450t long wooden bridge takes you from the 2nd green to the 3rd hole, a scenic and dramatically plummeting par 3, named The Ledges. If you are having a bad round, remember to drink in the panoramic view from the 17th tee on this target-style golf course. Even if you are having a good round, still do it.

Steele Canyon Golf Club (Canyon/Ranch)

Steele Canyon Golf Club (Image credit: Steele Canyon Golf Club )

Location: Jamul

Designed by: Gary Player

Par: 71

Yardage: 6,741

Green fee: $89-$165

There are three nine-hole layouts here, with the best combination the Canyon and Ranch nines. There are some forced carries, such as the Canyon 4th and the Ranch 3rd hole (above) which both plummet from the tee to a rising fairway. The Canyon nine has two greens teetering on the edge of precipices in the par-3 7th where anything right of the green disappears, and anything short will live a charmed life it is to be seen again, and the 8th, where the green juts out towards, and towers over, a lake.

Torrey Pines (North)

Torrey Pines North 2nd hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: La Jolla

Designed by: William P Bell; Tom Weiskpof

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,259

Green fee: $65-$278

This is not a course for those golfers who struggle with a hook – 12 holes have out of bounds on the left; none have it on the right. Generally held, and deliberately set, to be an easier test than its sister course, the South. The back nine is the more interesting half, particularly the acclaimed stretch from 14 to 16 – a descending long par 4; a downhill par 3, with perhaps the best view of all on the course; and then a sharply uphill par 4.

Torrey Pines (South)

Torrey Pines South course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: La Jolla

Designed by: William P Bell; Rees Jones

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,802

Green fee: $65-$278

The South course is best known perhaps for being the municipal course that hosted the US Open of 2008 which was won by Tiger Woods on one leg, his 14th Major title. The US Open returned here in 2021, when the winner was Jon Rahm.