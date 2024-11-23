This Award-Winning 5-Star Resort Is The Perfect Place To Stay If You're Playing England's Most Famous Inland Golf Courses
Golf Monthly's content director Mike Harris visits Pennyhill Park in Surrey - a luxurious place to stay if you're playing golf in the south east of England
Tucked away in 120 acres of glorious parkland, Pennyhill Park in Bagshot is a luxurious spa and hotel retreat, its location in the heart of the Surrey sandbelt making it a popular place to stay for the discerning golfer.
It had been over 10 years since I last stayed at Pennyhill Park, so I was excited to return and see what had changed at this impressive getaway destination that is part of the Exclusive Collection of luxury hotels.
It’s easy to see why the England rugby team kicks back here between bruising matches – the atmosphere is very relaxed and with such a wide range of facilities on site, including a 45,000ft award-winning spa, it’s impossible not to find yourself winding down.
The only downside of my last visit was that I came in the winter. If you’re the brave type, you can still make use of the outdoor pool, but cold water therapy, as good as it is for body and mind, apparently, is something I’ve yet to embrace! I stuck to the indoor pool.
This time, however, with warm sunshine and plenty of blue sky, I headed straight out onto the terrace. It would have been easy to spend a full day by the pool with a book, dipping in and out between drinks and a light bite, but I was keen to make the most of the spa.
This luxurious facility is “the jewel in the Pennyhill Park crown.” If you don’t book a session when you check in, you’ll be missing out. It’s not something that would usually be on my itinerary, but that’s because on most trips away I’m normally dashing to and from golf courses.
This is not your typical ‘golf resort’, where people are lugging clubs around and rushing outside to the course and practice ground. There’s no buggy noise, loud societies and a general sense of people being on the go. It’s an atmosphere I think the discerning golfer, and certainly non golfers, will appreciate.
Talking of golf, with so many fantastic courses nearby, including a number of the best golf courses in Surrey, it wouldn’t be difficult to put together a world-class itinerary with rounds at the likes of The Berkshire, Walton Heath, West Hill, Sunningdale, and Swinley Forest, to name but a few top venues.
I managed to work up an appetite for dinner without swinging a golf club or leaving the hotel – which was all part of the plan. The meal at Hillfield, which has a ‘farm to fork – nose to tail philosophy’, was delightful, as was breakfast there in the morning.
Next time – and I certainly won’t be leaving it another 10 years to visit – I might treat myself to an evening at Latymer for some fine dining. The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star and 5 AA Rosettes. Maybe that’s one for the 60th.
As for getting a good night’s sleep, that’s pretty much a guarantee. Each of the 124 rooms and suites located within the 19th century, ivy-clad country house is super spacious and offers something different. No doubt there will be regulars who have their favorite room – it’s that sort of place. I stayed in the Sunningdale garden suite and it was pure luxury.
Aside from so many world-class golf courses on the doorstep, some of which Pennyhill Park has partnered with to offer stay and play packages, there are a host of other attractions nearby, including Windsor Castle, The Savill Garden, and Hampton Court Palace, whilst racegoers will often stay at Pennyhill Park during big meetings, such as Royal Ascot.
London, too, is easily accessible via train, and Heathrow airport is only 15 miles away. Should you be travelling from further afield, you could arrange yourself quite the trip to England, made all the better with a few rounds of golf. Did I mention the quality of golf in this part of the world?
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history leading the brand until July 2023. He is now Content Director overseeing Golf Monthly and two other iconic sports brands, FourFourTwo and Rugby World.
His three main passions in golf are courses (he's played over 500 worldwide), equipment (he's always in search of something shiny to give him an edge) and shoes (he owns more pairs than he cares to mention!).
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of six golf clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon, Prince's, Royal Norton and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Mike's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 10° - Fujikura Ventus Blue 5S - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grip
Fairway woods: TaylorMade Sim Max 3/15° - Fujikura Ventus Blue 6S & TaylorMade Stealth 7/20° - Fujikura Ventus Red 6S - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips
Utility Iron: TaylorMade Stealth UDI 3/21° - Aldila Ascent 90HY - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grip
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (5-PW) - Fujikura Axiom 75R - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 50°, 54° and 58° - KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips
Putter: Evnroll ER2B - Gravity Grip
Ball: TaylorMade - Tour Response (Yellow)
