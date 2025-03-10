Hidden Portugal - Golf Away From The Crowds

While many of the most famous and best golf courses in Portugal are in the resorts further south, there is a different story to tell relating to heading off piste and centring a tour around Porto. This enchanting and romantic city sprawls along the hillside lining the Douro river as it emerges into the Atlantic. It is the nation’s second-largest city and the ideal start, end or both for a golfing trip to the region. It is packed with remarkable buildings, superb restaurants and enough attractions to warrant a visit in its own right. Just on the southern outskirts of the city is Oporto.

The short sixteenth at the oldest course in the region, Oporto (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Dating back to 1890, this is the oldest club on the Iberian peninsula. It is a traditional links along flat ground with a clubhouse that oozes history and bygone times. The opening holes are closest to the shore, but the back nine is the stronger of the two, especially the closing four which are more dramatic with water coming into play on them all. Also close to the city centre, Miramar is a fun 9-holer that was founded in 1932.

Looking back down the par-4 sixth hole at Estela (Image credit: Estela Golf Club)

From the traditional to the new, and around 30 minutes up the coast is the excellent modern links at Estela. Opening in 1989, it hosted the Portuguese Open two years later and is the toughest course in the north of the country, particularly when the wind is up… as it is most days! There are two loops of nine either side of the light and airy clubhouse, with the par-3 4th played from an elevated tee down to a green by the beach, and the super-tough 10th with a long approach up to a very small target. The two snaking par 5s at the 13th and 15th run in opposite directions and are also great fun. Inland there are plenty of lesser-known clubs dotted about, and a real bonus is that compared with green fees in the hotspots, golf in this region represents excellent value for money.

Amarante

The third at Amarante is a long, downhill par 4 to a tiny target (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Par 68, 5,501 yards

W: golfedeamarante.com

Hugging the hills above the picturesque town of Amarante due east of Porto, this hilly but beautifully situated golf course is full of interest and charm. The reward for your leg work is several elevated drives and a host of outrageously good panoramic views. The seemingly low yardage is down to no fewer than seven short holes, and with three par 5s there is plenty to keep everyone interested.

The short thirteenth plays from an elevated tee over a deep valley with OOB waiting on the left (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are several wow-factor holes with the par-3 thirteenth a genuine stunner. Unusually, it’s also well worth stopping for the halfway lunch, a selection of appetising and authentic local dishes.

Axis Golf Ponte de Lima

The par-3 eighth at Ponte de Lima has a wonderful setting and far-reaching views (Image credit: Axis Golf Ponte de Lima)

Par 71, 6,567 yards

W: axisgolfe.com

Ponte de Lima is the oldest village in Portugal, an hour or so to the north of Amarante. The course runs over a similar landscape, and the front nine is as hilly as it gets with long walks between some of the holes. The 3rd is a massive 680 yards from the back tee while the par-3 8th is an absolutely cracker which needs no defence other than nature itself.

Stroke Index one, the twelfth is a maximum distance par 4 with water short and to the left (Image credit: Rob Smith)

By contrast, the back nine is less extreme but still very enjoyable, and the on-site hotel provides modern accommodation just a stroll from the clubhouse.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vidago Palace

The eleventh at Vidago Palace is a par 4 that works its way from left to right and up the hill (Image credit: Vidago Palace)

Par 72, 6,456 yards

W: vidagopalace.com

Up in the mountains, not too far from the Spanish border, the course at Vidago Palace was originally designed by Philip Mackenzie Ross, who was also heavily involved in the evolution of the Ailsa Course at Turnberry, in 1936. The holes closest to the excellent, accompanying hotel run through mature woodland, while others are on more open, elevated land.

The fifteenth, a three-shotter, is the longest hole on the course (Image credit: Vidago Palace)

An ancient welI is still visible by the 6th green, and various other architectural features including the unusual stone-walled teeing complexes all add to the originality on this thoughtfully-designed and thoroughly enjoyable parkland test. The closing hole is a tough par-3 played back down towards the hotel.

Porto is a couple of hours by car north of several great modern courses such as the exciting West Cliffs, and is more than worthy of a golf trip in its own right.