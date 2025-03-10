Hidden Portugal - Golf Away From The Crowds
Away from its golfing strongholds in the Algarve and around Lisbon, Portugal has plenty of fascinating golf to discover further north
While many of the most famous and best golf courses in Portugal are in the resorts further south, there is a different story to tell relating to heading off piste and centring a tour around Porto. This enchanting and romantic city sprawls along the hillside lining the Douro river as it emerges into the Atlantic. It is the nation’s second-largest city and the ideal start, end or both for a golfing trip to the region. It is packed with remarkable buildings, superb restaurants and enough attractions to warrant a visit in its own right. Just on the southern outskirts of the city is Oporto.
Dating back to 1890, this is the oldest club on the Iberian peninsula. It is a traditional links along flat ground with a clubhouse that oozes history and bygone times. The opening holes are closest to the shore, but the back nine is the stronger of the two, especially the closing four which are more dramatic with water coming into play on them all. Also close to the city centre, Miramar is a fun 9-holer that was founded in 1932.
From the traditional to the new, and around 30 minutes up the coast is the excellent modern links at Estela. Opening in 1989, it hosted the Portuguese Open two years later and is the toughest course in the north of the country, particularly when the wind is up… as it is most days! There are two loops of nine either side of the light and airy clubhouse, with the par-3 4th played from an elevated tee down to a green by the beach, and the super-tough 10th with a long approach up to a very small target. The two snaking par 5s at the 13th and 15th run in opposite directions and are also great fun. Inland there are plenty of lesser-known clubs dotted about, and a real bonus is that compared with green fees in the hotspots, golf in this region represents excellent value for money.
Amarante
- Par 68, 5,501 yards
- W: golfedeamarante.com
Hugging the hills above the picturesque town of Amarante due east of Porto, this hilly but beautifully situated golf course is full of interest and charm. The reward for your leg work is several elevated drives and a host of outrageously good panoramic views. The seemingly low yardage is down to no fewer than seven short holes, and with three par 5s there is plenty to keep everyone interested.
There are several wow-factor holes with the par-3 thirteenth a genuine stunner. Unusually, it’s also well worth stopping for the halfway lunch, a selection of appetising and authentic local dishes.
Axis Golf Ponte de Lima
- Par 71, 6,567 yards
- W: axisgolfe.com
Ponte de Lima is the oldest village in Portugal, an hour or so to the north of Amarante. The course runs over a similar landscape, and the front nine is as hilly as it gets with long walks between some of the holes. The 3rd is a massive 680 yards from the back tee while the par-3 8th is an absolutely cracker which needs no defence other than nature itself.
By contrast, the back nine is less extreme but still very enjoyable, and the on-site hotel provides modern accommodation just a stroll from the clubhouse.
Vidago Palace
- Par 72, 6,456 yards
- W: vidagopalace.com
Up in the mountains, not too far from the Spanish border, the course at Vidago Palace was originally designed by Philip Mackenzie Ross, who was also heavily involved in the evolution of the Ailsa Course at Turnberry, in 1936. The holes closest to the excellent, accompanying hotel run through mature woodland, while others are on more open, elevated land.
An ancient welI is still visible by the 6th green, and various other architectural features including the unusual stone-walled teeing complexes all add to the originality on this thoughtfully-designed and thoroughly enjoyable parkland test. The closing hole is a tough par-3 played back down towards the hotel.
Porto is a couple of hours by car north of several great modern courses such as the exciting West Cliffs, and is more than worthy of a golf trip in its own right.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played approaching 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
