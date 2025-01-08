The Only World Top 100 Golf Course Where You Can Play Under The Midnight Sun...
As if the spectacular setting and mesmerising layout weren't enough, the chance to play golf under the midnight sun is the icing on the cake at Lofoten Links in Norway
If everything were easy to accomplish for minimal effort, where would life’s challenges lie? In the case of the stunning Lofoten Links, a dramatic course within the 68th parallel of northern latitude on the spectacular Lofoten Islands in northern Norway, the logistics challenge of simply getting there is richly compensated by the sight that greets your eyes on arrival.
There’s a very real spiritual presence here linking all the elements that help make Lofoten such an amazing place, from the magnificent snow-capped mountains to the majestic local sea eagles who love to perch on the moody rocks behind the signature par-3 2nd hole. The Vikings, too, fully appreciated this stunning setting with several burial grounds respectfully integrated into the layout between the holes.
Both winter and summer bring spectacular light and weather conditions that can change in the blink of an eye. If you see a front coming in and think you’ve got time to reach shelter, think again! I’ve been soaked a number of times at Lofoten having been caught out by sudden changes in the dramatic forces of nature.
The 24-hour daylight in the summer can throw your body clock into another time dimension, but teeing off at midnight is surely a unique thrill that any true golfer will want to tick off the wish list and proudly boast about, while the shorter winter daylight hours present an ideal opportunity to witness the Northern Lights.
The vision of owner, Frode Hov, Lofoten Links has come a long way in 26 years, growing from six to nine holes, then finally 18 in 2015, and more recently expanding the on-site accommodation offering with the addition of cosy, Nordic-style lodges.
The 18-hole layout that celebrates its 10th birthday in 2025 is a true one-off, playing over lush green slivers that weave through moody rocks and lakes, with the ever-present dual backdrop of strikingly craggy mountains and the Arctic Ocean.
The latest chapter sees The Cabot Collection come on board via a strategic investment. "We are thrilled to join forces with Lofoten Links, a spectacular property that effortlessly aligns with our vision of delivering world-class golf and experiences across the globe’s most remarkable destinations," says Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The alliance comes fairly hot on the heels of other investments that have seen the former Golf Du Médoc Resort in France rechristened Cabot Bordeaux and, of course, Castle Stuart in Scotland now going by the name of Cabot Highlands.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
-
-
Mizuno Pro S3 Iron Review
Joe Ferguson looks at an intriguing new iron release from Mizuno, the Pro S3 iron, to see where it fits in
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
My Unpopular Golf Opinion: It's Time To Outlaw Four-Balls
Being stuck behind a series of four-balls on the course is one of my biggest golfing gripes, and a number of factors make me think it's time for them to go!
By Barry Plummer Published