The Only World Top 100 Golf Course Where You Can Play Under The Midnight Sun...

If everything were easy to accomplish for minimal effort, where would life’s challenges lie? In the case of the stunning Lofoten Links, a dramatic course within the 68th parallel of northern latitude on the spectacular Lofoten Islands in northern Norway, the logistics challenge of simply getting there is richly compensated by the sight that greets your eyes on arrival.

It's impossible not to be wowed and overawed by the setting at Lofoten Links (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

There’s a very real spiritual presence here linking all the elements that help make Lofoten such an amazing place, from the magnificent snow-capped mountains to the majestic local sea eagles who love to perch on the moody rocks behind the signature par-3 2nd hole. The Vikings, too, fully appreciated this stunning setting with several burial grounds respectfully integrated into the layout between the holes.

Both winter and summer bring spectacular light and weather conditions that can change in the blink of an eye. If you see a front coming in and think you’ve got time to reach shelter, think again! I’ve been soaked a number of times at Lofoten having been caught out by sudden changes in the dramatic forces of nature.

Shades of the 1st at Machrihanish on overdrive on the opener at Lofoten Links (Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

The 24-hour daylight in the summer can throw your body clock into another time dimension, but teeing off at midnight is surely a unique thrill that any true golfer will want to tick off the wish list and proudly boast about, while the shorter winter daylight hours present an ideal opportunity to witness the Northern Lights.

The vision of owner, Frode Hov, Lofoten Links has come a long way in 26 years, growing from six to nine holes, then finally 18 in 2015, and more recently expanding the on-site accommodation offering with the addition of cosy, Nordic-style lodges.

The 18-hole layout that celebrates its 10th birthday in 2025 is a true one-off, playing over lush green slivers that weave through moody rocks and lakes, with the ever-present dual backdrop of strikingly craggy mountains and the Arctic Ocean.

A setting like no other with mountains one side and the Arctic Ocean the other (Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

The latest chapter sees The Cabot Collection come on board via a strategic investment. "We are thrilled to join forces with Lofoten Links, a spectacular property that effortlessly aligns with our vision of delivering world-class golf and experiences across the globe’s most remarkable destinations," says Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection.

The alliance comes fairly hot on the heels of other investments that have seen the former Golf Du Médoc Resort in France rechristened Cabot Bordeaux and, of course, Castle Stuart in Scotland now going by the name of Cabot Highlands.