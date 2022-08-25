Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Offers To Buy Golf Club So He Can Knock It Down

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have offered to buy a Portuguese golf club - so he can knock it down and stop it spoiling the view from his new £17million mansion!

According to the The Sun, the 37-year-old forward is building a villa in the exclusive area of Cascais, Quinta da Marinha, nicknamed the Portuguese Riviera. Construction is set to be completed next year, but there’s one problem with his 12,000sqft estate - the view of Oitavos Golf Club.

When you’re a multi-millionaire footballer, there’s always a solution however, and it's reported that sources close to the star have indicated he’s offered to buy the club house and its car park and move them to a new location. Another source told The Sun: “The clubhouse was a problem for him so he wants the problem removed. Cost is not an issue – he is a perfectionist who can afford perfection.”

The new home, currently under construction, is set to include a cinema, spa, games room and office, with both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. The garage is said to have space for 30 supercars and feature a special ‘car lift’ that will allow the former FIFA World Player of the Year to choose his ride at the push of a button.

Ronaldo is coming to the end of his playing days after 20 years at the top, and the new build in his home country is thought to be the home he will retire to with his partner, and five children. He has started only one of United’s three games this season and is yet to get on the scoresheet.